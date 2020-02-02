In last week’s Opening Day speech. I outlined several Republican ideas for education reform. This seemed to surprise our opposition. Had we run out of ideas for transportation, tax cutting and health care reform? Were we giving up the fight to preserve constitutional rights and liberties? Hardly. But more and more Coloradans are coming to recognize the importance of our education system and its shortcomings, and I believe we have a fresh approach to offer. Let me explain.
Recent results from standardized tests demonstrate the need for change. We use these tests because they provide a more accurate and objective measure for judging educational results than mere grades, grade promotion or graduation rates do. You only need to realize that nearly 40% of Colorado high school graduates require remedial work before taking college classes for credit to appreciate that the use of standardized tests is important.
What do these tests tell us? By a large margin most of our students are failing to ‘meet or exceed expectations’, and the longer they are in the system, the worse they tend to do in the subjects measured. This is especially true for our two largest minorities — black and Hispanic children.
In fourth grade language arts, seven out of 10 of these students fail to meet or exceed grade level expectations. For minority students in eighth grade the failure to meet this benchmark is worse by about 1% (slightly over 70%). In fourth-grade math, over 81% of each group fails to meet or exceed expectations, and for eighth graders, over 83% show the same dismal result. Think about that: 8 in 10 students can’t work at grade level in math! In science, the numbers are worse. Students take science tests in fifth and eighth grades and in high school; the rate of minority students failing to meet or exceed grade level expectations goes from 83% to 85% to over 89%. While white students perform considerably better in language arts and math, in science the scores on the same tests decrease over time, from 49% meeting or exceeding expectations in fifth grade to 43% in eighth, to 35% in high school. Asian and white parents might console themselves that their children perform somewhat better than others, but it’s cold comfort when parents realize their students compete against the world for entrance into the best universities and most competitive marketplace on the planet.
This has happened even as the state has increased its share of K-12 annual spending 16% over the past five years, and districts receive about $14,000 per student according to the Department of Education’s latest audited figures. In the past 10 years (2008-2018), Colorado student enrollment has increased 11.2%, the number of teachers employed has increased 7.4% — but the number of principals and assistant principals has gone up 23% (and they cost a lot more). By defeating Proposition CC in November, voters indicated they agreed that money isn’t the problem. We should reduce the number of administrators, hire more teachers, and pay the great ones well. Our priorities have been distorted, and it’s hurting our kids.
We believe giving students and parents more choices and resetting our spending priorities will offer our children the best chance at a brighter future.
We understand that highly effective teachers at poorer and low-performing schools have a gift that can change lives. We don’t want to see them leave, and we want to make it easier for them to stay by introducing a bill to reward them with substantial financial incentives. Another bill would reward teachers evaluated as highly effective. We also want low-income students to have access to tax credit scholarships.
When it comes to safety, we appreciate that students perform best when they feel safe. We’re proposing bills to enable districts to purchase silent alarms for their school buses and to make it easier for bullied students to transfer and, if so desired, use a portion of their school funding to enroll at a qualified private school. We also have legislation to protect students from sexual assault by a school teacher, even if the student is 18 (but nevertheless subject to a person in authority and possible abuse or retaliation).
All too often parents are ignored or dismissed by those in the education bureaucracy. We have members sponsoring bills to give parents the ability to enact changes in schools when enough signatures are gathered to do so, and to use some of their tax-deferred 529 savings for younger students (federal law permits this based on studies showing the importance of early education for later results). Parents would also have the right to access sex education curriculum and other materials before their child is enrolled in the course.
We’re proposing legislation to reimburse teachers by tax credit those who pay for student school supplies out of their pockets. Lots of teachers do this because they love students; this bill will make the sacrifice a little less painful. We’ll also insure teachers know their legal rights under recent Supreme Court decisions to join — or not join — unions whose political activities they oppose.
In addition, because the cost of college is high and getting higher, we want more Colorado students to take advantage of the opportunity to enroll concurrently.
We believe these ideas (and several others) will benefit our children. For years, certain activists have droned on about the need to spend more as if spending were a panacea. We all know better, even as we’ve spent more.
What we need now are fresh ideas and better spending priorities. We invite Democrats to join us, and we invite parents to make their wishes known as well.
Patrick Neville is a member of the Colorado House of Representatives from the 45th District, which includes much of Douglas County.