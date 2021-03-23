In healthy ecosystems, diverse species interact with each other to their mutual benefit. Akin to the natural world, Colorado Springs has become an increasingly robust ecosystem critical to our nation’s security and innovative edge, thanks in large part to powerful partnerships between the University of Colorado, industry and government.
For decades, Colorado’s Front Range has served as fertile ground for the operational infrastructure, discovery and education that have fueled U.S. space exploration and national security. From CU Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, which has been active in space for more than 70 years, to the selection of Colorado Springs as the site of the North American Aerospace Defense Command in the 1960s, the Centennial State has long been critical to advancing and securing our nation in space.
Increasingly, growth in established aerospace and defense activities — and the emergence of new fields — is concentrated in the Pikes Peak region, an area ripe with collaborative opportunities due to the proximity of CU’s Colorado Springs campus (UCCS), military installations and industry.
A pioneer in cybersecurity education for more than a decade, UCCS has long attracted students interested in the field from across the U.S. As it educates tomorrow’s cybersecurity leaders and innovators, UCCS provides a steady stream of talent for the more than 125 cybersecurity companies in the Pikes Peak region. In 2016, UCCS played a prominent role in the creation of the non-profit National Cybersecurity Center (NCC), which focuses on cyber innovation and awareness and has a national and global mission to “secure the world.”
Among its programming, research and development — much of which involves UCCS faculty and students — the NCC operates the world’s only Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), which fosters collaboration across the global space industry to help companies and government agencies prepare for and respond to cyber incidents, and disseminates intelligence among member firms. With federal partners that include NASA, U.S. Space Command, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Security Agency, the Space ISAC counts Kratos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, SES, Booz Allen Hamilton and UCCS among its roster of founding organizations. Having recently established a Cybersecurity Information Sharing and Collaboration Agreement with the DHS, the Space ISAC can now share information and collaborate with government agencies, and commercial and international organizations across the space sector.
UCCS’ immersion in the cybersecurity space will reach new levels with its launch of the UCCS Cyber Education and Research Center in early 2022. Consolidating world-class cyber research, education and innovation under one roof, the new education and research center will be co-located with the NCC and the Space ISAC, further strengthening existing industry and government collaborations and establishing new ones.
Collaboration fueled the creation of the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation and continues to propel it to new heights. Catalyst Campus is a unique ecosystem where academia, small business, workforce training, entrepreneurs, startups and venture capital intersect with Colorado’s aerospace and defense industry to create community, spark innovation and stimulate business growth. By bridging sectors, Catalyst Campus provides a platform to identify operational needs, brainstorm potential solutions and bring technologies to market rapidly. This agility is critical for meeting the needs of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force in support of the National Defense Strategy.
Such connections between academia, industry and government have profound implications: Academia benefits from involvement in cutting-edge research, which keeps faculty at the top of their fields and gives students hands-on learning that positions them for success following graduation. Industry benefits from access to a talented and highly-skilled workforce and collaborative research opportunities. Government benefits from access to innovation and discovery.
As leaders in the community, we are committed to cultivating these symbiotic relationships.
Frank Backes is senior vice president of Kratos Space Federal, and founder and chair of the Space ISAC board. Mark Kennedy is president of the University of Colorado. Kevin O’Neil is founder of the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation. Venkat Reddy is chancellor of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.