Let’s say this November you’ve just proudly completed your (safe) printed mail-in ballot by filling in the little circles with black ink as instructed, inserted it into the signed return envelope with appropriate postage, and have decided to drop it into one of the designated ballot boxes nearest your house rather than trusting it to the U.S. Postal Service. You’ve done your civic duty with the knowledge that some of your votes will be on the winning side, some not. But that’s OK, at least you’ve expressed your views and know that your votes will be counted for the candidates and issues you favor, and against those you don’t.
But wait. What about Senate Bill 42, otherwise known as the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact? You know, the proposed Colorado law that affects your vote for U.S. president/vice president, the one that after counting your vote sets it aside until the national president/vice president’s votes have been counted. Then once that’s determined and before the election results are officially announced, all nine of our Colorado electoral colleges’ votes will be cast for the U.S. popular vote winner, regardless of who secured the most votes in Colorado.
That includes your and my votes. If we voted for candidate A, but candidate B was the national popular vote winner, candidate B gets our vote. Colorado will have stolen our votes by in effect retrieving our ballots, marking out our A indication, and re-marking and counting them for candidate B, the one we didn’t vote for and perhaps voted against!
Our founding fathers deeply mistrusted the “Tyranny of the Majority” which is why we have a republic with democratic roots, not a democracy. They felt that it is immoral if a majority of citizens voted to repress or subjugate a minority. The reverse is also true the founders understood. As a consequence in our republic we typically vote for candidates who will represent our wishes and if they don’t, we can vote them out of office. Not convinced just how strongly our founders abhorred citizen majorities? Then look at what happens if a Presidential candidate fails to win the 270 electoral votes needed to become president. As we all know the election would be referred to the U.S. House of Representatives. Once there each state is entitled to one (1) vote. That’s right, California one vote, Delaware one vote, Vermont one vote. In other words, the basis of the election shifts as far away from citizen input as it can to a strictly geographic, state basis – 51 votes (includes Washington, D.C.) elects the president/vice president.
It makes me chuckle to imagine all 53 California Congressmen and women behind closed doors trying to wrangle out for whom they’ll cast their one vote!
So why don’t the proposers of this evil ‘work around’ of the electoral college just invoke the process called for in the Constitution to eliminate the college, namely a Constitutional amendment? Simple, they know it would fail. So they use this tactic – steal votes and grossly distort the election outcome. This sinister and underhanded state statute proposal to get around the Electoral College method called for in our Constitution is an absolute fraud, designed to fool the unwary. Take them up on their slogan “Let Every Vote Count” and vote no on SB42.
Tuck Aikin is a retired consumer credit reporting industry professional.