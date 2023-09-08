Since 1962, the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium has served as the Pikes Peak region’s grand football showcase, welcoming millions of gridiron fans on Colorado bluebird autumn afternoons and cool mountain evenings. Its inaugural matchup on Sept. 22 of that year featured over 41,000 fans cheering on the team to a 34-0 shutout victory over rival Colorado State.

Constructed at an initial cost of $3.5 million, the stadium has undergone a series of modest renovations and additions over the years, but none as ambitious as its current iteration.

With a projected completion date of September of next year, the $90 million undertaking will add indoor seating, as well as dramatically transform the stadium’s exterior, along with adding and updating essential features like restrooms, concessions, and several plazas and viewing decks.

Knowing of the construction and the temporary loss of seats for this season, it was with some trepidation that my youngest son and I ventured over to the Falcon’s opening game this past weekend. Any concerns that the usual topflight experience would be compromised were immediately erased.

That’s because, as usual, Falcon Stadium is arguably the best venue in college football.

I know what you might be thinking: a case of “homer” hyperbole? What about the mystique of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., the “Big House” in Ann Arbor, Mich., the “Horseshoe” in Columbus, Ohio, the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., or the historic Los Angeles Coliseum?

These are all undoubtedly fine facilities possessing plenty of charm and charisma of their own, but none have the crispness and wholesomeness of the Air Force Academy.

To begin with, attendees at the stadium aren’t mugged the minute they try and park the car.

The academy experimented a few years ago, funneling the fees to area high school athletics, but they wisely abandoned the exercise. There’s also a refreshing simpleness of parking in an unpaved field. No lines, no spots — no hassle.

Tailgating at the academy exudes a family vibe, void of the drunken rowdiness witnessed at other collegiate venues. It seems self-policed, too. Maybe that’s because good manners are contagious.

Stepping into the stadium, a hush and stillness comes over the crowd with the playing of the National Anthem.

No kneeling, no disrespect, just a patriotic silence with hands over grateful hearts.

Of course, the scenery is spectacular. Nestled up against the mountains, and even on a cold day, the warmth of sun at altitude takes away any chill. No bugs, no humidity, either. Flyovers and precision jumpers are always a welcome bonus — it’s American might and bravery on display.

The quality of play is commendable, but what separates the cadets from their contemporaries are their character and good sportsmanship. There are few to no cheap shots, and the camaraderie between competitors appears genuine.

At the conclusion of each game, cadets gather and pause to sing the Alma Mater, a touching song that turns the focus away from the self, and instead to the giants on whose shoulders our country and fighting forces stand. “Here’s a toast to the host, of those who love the vastness of the sky, to a friend we send a message of the brave who serve on high.”

May it always be so.

Paul Batura is a local writer and host of WHAT A LIFE! Lessons from Legends radio program heard on 100.7 FM KGFT on Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. You can reach him via email: [email protected] or Twitter @PaulBatura.