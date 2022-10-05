Lt Col Jahara Matisek (PhD) is a US Air Force Pilot, Senior Fellow at the Homeland Defense Institute, and was an Associate Professor in the Department of Military Strategic Studies at the US Air Force Academy. Rob Rogers is an Air Force veteran and space technology professional who recently published “The Cradle of Space Technology”. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of their companies, institutions, US Air Force Academy, Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense, or US government.