In 1954, L.T. Skiffington had a bold vision for his city of Colorado Springs. As an elected Colorado House Representative, Skiffington lobbied hard to get the US Department of Defense to choose Colorado Springs as the site of the US Air Force Academy. Skiffington’s efforts paid off as he managed to get the General Assembly to pass legislation authorizing $1 million in taxpayer funds to help purchase land for the Air Force Academy construction. Skiffington believed it would generate $100 million per year in revenue for the State. Moreover, his success with Colorado Springs being selected allowed him to see the potential of Colorado Springs as an option for future military investments.
Colorado Springs was already home to Fort Carson and Peterson Air Force Base when federal funding was secured for the construction of the Air Force Academy. Over the decades, the city has attracted other military installations like NORAD in 1958 and Falcon Air Force Station in 1983 (later renamed Schriever Air Force Base in 1998). The snowballing effect resulted in Colorado Springs becoming the home of U.S. Space Command in 1985 and the U.S. Northern Command in 2002. Due to economies of scale, low cost of living, and high quality of life, these distinctions of Colorado Springs have allowed the city to survive and benefit from five rounds of Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) activities, with the area retaining all of its bases and more military units being assigned to the area.
Given that Colorado Springs has become an epicenter of American military power, local and state leaders must plan and coordinate the future of US Spacepower in the city.
The possibility of US Space Command being moved to Huntsville, Ala., should be a wake-up call to everyone that continued and future investment is not guaranteed. These military installations have been a bedrock of stability to the community, helping the area survive numerous recessions. Local voters must consider who has a vision for keeping Colorado Springs relevant. Thus, if Colorado Springs is to become the cradle of American space technology, we must think boldly about the future, just like Skiffington did in 1954. Colorado Springs should be firmly established as the preeminent location for military spacepower, space-related business, investment, and education. Leaders must pursue three significant lines of effort to achieve this goal and ensure that Colorado Springs and El Paso County do not become just commuter cities for the Denver metropolis.
First, Colorado Springs is already positively situated for evolving into the leading location for future space investment. With many military installations, numerous aerospace-industry companies, and prominent educational institutions like UCCS and Colorado College, local leaders must have a vision for collaboration and mutually beneficial investment. For example, UCCS is perfectly positioned to expand high-tech academic programs to supplement the existing Space Operations post-graduate program and attract top-notch professors. The university can leverage local connections to become a premier aerospace technology and innovation educational center of excellence, complete with pipeline programs connected to local K-12 school districts.
Second, with the space industry expected to reach $1 trillion annual revenue by 2040, Colorado Springs can grab a large share of that industry and its associated economic benefits. Hoping future investment will occur in Colorado Springs without a clear plan and strategy is a sure way of hurting SpaceTech growth. Making sure Colorado Springs participates to the maximum amount possible in the Advanced Industries Acceleration Program and similar innovative projects meant to attract future investments and business will be vital to maximizing economic opportunities and high-paying jobs for the community.
Finally, if Colorado Springs continues growing at projected rates over the next 10 to 15 years, it will be bigger than Denver. Knowing already the current issues facing Denver, such as traffic, water issues, infrastructure projects, education, crime, etc., Colorado Springs cannot afford to make the same mistakes. Planning future sustainable growth is not easy. Competent professionals must provide the necessary guidance and leadership to ensure that Colorado Springs remains an attractive and desirable area for families, businesses, innovation, and military bases to thrive. Be it city planning for overpasses, transportation projects to reduce traffic congestion, or carving out spaces for parks and businesses to thrive, Colorado Springs must be the epicenter of e-government, Smart Cities, and other innovative approaches to managing city resources to maximize benefits to every local citizen. As we look to future Artemis launches to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, Colorado Springs has an opportunity to play a pivotal role in space exploration.
Lt Col Jahara Matisek (Ph.D.) is a U.S. Air Force pilot, Senior Fellow at the Homeland Defense Institute, and was an Associate Professor in the Department of Military Strategic Studies at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Rob Rogers is an Air Force veteran and space technology professional who recently published “The Cradle of Space Technology”. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of their companies, institutions, U.S. Air Force Academy, Department of the Air Force, Department of Defense, or U.S. government.