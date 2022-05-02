Pikes Peak Regional Building Department strongly opposes HB22-1362, Building Greenhouse Gas Emissions. As the Regional Building Official, with over 24 years of experience in the industry, it is my professional opinion this bill will create tremendous uncertainty in the industry, cause a total loss of local control, and raise costs, significantly exacerbating the current affordable and attainable housing crisis. We, as leaders, have a responsibility to the environment and future generations to build responsibly, but HB22-1362 is not the way to do it. To have a true impact, we must balance the needs of today’s citizens with a sustainable plan for future generations. HB22-1362 fails in this regard.
As with all legislation, it is important for lawmakers to read and understand the contents of the proposed legislation prior to passing. With HB22-1362, this is not possible because the bill requires adoption of building codes that have not been written yet. The bill requires local governments to adopt future International Energy Conservation Codes (IECC) and Model Electric and Solar Ready code language, as identified by the Colorado Energy Office (CEO). Simply put, adoption of unwritten public policy creates irresponsibility and absolute discretion on the part of state lawmakers.
HB22-1362 is not simple. It requires adoption of the 2021 IECC, which is onerous, new, and untested. While some jurisdictions have adopted the 2021 IECC, as published in late 2021, most builders are not familiar with the 2021 IECC, making it exceedingly difficult to establish true costs of compliance. The 2021 IECC is a substantial change from the 2018 IECC, and even bigger change from the 2015 IECC. In addition, the impact of HB22-1362 is much greater than the 2021 IECC alone, as it seeks to require adoption of additional codes that will result in unknown added cost, complexity, and regulation.
The National Association of Home Builders commissioned a study conducted by Home Innovation Research Labs to compare the 2018 IECC to the 2021 IECC. The model home for the study was a 2500 sf, 2-story home. The study focused on one city in each Climate Zone. For reference, the majority of the Front Range of Colorado is Climate Zone 5. For this modest home, the study indicated a cost increase of $8,695 to $11,900 with a maximum annual energy savings of $321 for a move from the 2018 IECC to the 2021 IECC. To pay off those estimated building cost increases, it could take up to 75 years with those proposed energy savings. An alleged cost-saving is not realistic as no home buyer will realize a payback on the 2021 IECC.
Local governments, counties, and municipalities currently do, and should continue to, have a choice in codes that apply to their jurisdiction(s). HB22-1362 takes the local control away with the energy codes adoption and implementation requirements. Local jurisdictions have the tough task of trying to solve the affordable/attainable home crisis, yet this bill will increase the cost of construction and initial cost of housing. The bill sponsors claim that HB22-1362 has the potential to reduce cost of construction by $2,000 to $3,000 per home.
Builders and contractors are innovative and always looking to reduce cost, so if the 2021 IECC and additional regulations reduce the cost of home construction, why aren’t they voluntarily building to these standards already?
Others and I have testified before the legislature opposing HB22-1362, yet this bad bill continues to move forward to the State Senate.
Roger Lovell is the Building Official of Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. The long time native of Colorado Springs has been in the construction industry for more than 24 years.