Surprise medical billing has become an all-too-familiar horror story for millions of Americans.
Consider this scenario: A patient (let’s call her Jennifer) who has health insurance experiences a medical emergency requiring a visit to an ER or hospital. Without any advance notice, Jennifer could be taken to an out-of-network medical facility. Or even if she is taken to an in-network hospital, one of the many medical professionals treating the patient may not be considered in-network.
What happens next is enough to land anyone back in the hospital. Jennifer returns home and opens her mailbox to find thousands of dollars in medical expenses that her insurance company won’t cover. These bills are more than just unexpected; all too often they can lead to financial hardship or even ruin. This is what happens when big insurance companies limit consumer choice and aren’t transparent, ultimately passing the buck to hard-working Americans.
Which leads to an important question: Surprise billing should end, but how?
Congress is now considering legislation called “bench marking,” which would allow insurance companies to reimburse life-saving doctors and medical facilities at below-market rates, potentially leaving patients on the hook for thousands of dollars in uncovered medical expenses from necessary treatments.
Legislators have offered other ideas to address the surprise medical billing problem, but one point should be clear: bench marking is big government at its worst, a form of price control designed to reward one interest group (insurers) at the expense of another (providers, e.g., doctors). Congress should say no to bench marking.
Price controls set prices at artificially low levels and inevitably lead to excessive demand chasing limited supply. In the field of medicine, that may translate into doctor shortages and medical facility closures, particularly in rural communities.
Instead, Congress should embrace a free-market, consumer-oriented solution that incentivizes health insurers and medical providers to compete for the highest-quality, lowest-cost services in a way that doesn’t leave patients liable for unexpected bills. Independent Dispute Resolution, or IDR, is one option. Using market-based principles, independent dispute resolution calls for insurance companies and health care providers (e.g., doctors and hospitals) to come to the table and make their case before a fair, objective, third-party health care expert to determine appropriate costs and reimbursement rates for patient treatments.
IDR has worked at the state level. In New York, for example, after IDR’s adoption patient surprise medical bill complaints plummeted, everyday Americans saved hundreds of millions of dollars, and out-of-network billings by insurance companies dropped by 34%.
Bench marking imposes a government-sanctioned, one-size-fits-all, arbitrary reimbursement rate. IDR, on the other hand, forces all parties to present the facts to mediators and make their best offer. IDR recognizes that each dispute is unique, characterized by differences in costs and complications. Mediated dispute resolution protects patients from arbitrary and crushing medical debts, while also encouraging insurers and providers to be transparent and disclose prices to patients in advance. Neither wants to be on the hook for unpaid (or unpayable) bills.
The bottom line? Mediation makes economic sense as a cure for surprise medical bills. It is far more aligned with a free-market approach to solving disputes between private parties. Proposals under consideration for bench marking are nothing more than price controls that are likely to cause predictable consequences—physician shortages and less patient access to quality doctors in the long run.
Congress should oppose federal rate-setting regarding surprise medical bills. Like most big-government policy prescriptions — even if well-intentioned, bench marking will do more harm than good.
Chance Hill is a Colorado Springs employment attorney.