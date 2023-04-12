Two recent opinion pieces in the Gazette were directed at trial lawyers and, by implication, homeowners who dare to sue a builder for shoddy construction. They were “Rein in construction liability in Colorado” (Gazette’s Viewpoint April 4) and “Legislation would usurp local zoning powers” (guest opinion, Mayor John Suthers April 2). Both pieces make the illogical argument that it is only because of trial lawyers that builders are sued for construction problems.

The truth is, the only reason builders and subcontractors are sued is that they allow, through neglect or lack of oversight, homes to be built with some sort of construction issue that needs to be fixed.

Although both opinion pieces conclude that building condominiums/townhomes would provide more affordable housing, our elected leaders have allowed the building of thousands of apartments rather than properties that can be purchased. In the long term, this is likely to create a large class of people who will have great difficulty in getting a leg up through the benefits of appreciating real estate and automatic savings as your mortgage is paid off.

If we are concerned about long-term trends and creating a stable and thriving population, we should be encouraging builders to build less expensive condominiums or townhomes for folks to buy. It is really quite simple: Build a good quality building, and you won’t get sued. If that happens, there will be no need to have the government impose its will on us by creating barriers and limits on construction defect claims.

For more than 35 years, I was a trial lawyer in El Paso County and involved with real estate renovation work and new construction. While mayor of Manitou Springs several years ago, I had the displeasure of trying to resolve a construction dispute involving one of our roads. Rather than the contractor stepping up to make it right, it pointed the finger at everyone else. I know from experience that this is often the technique used to delay and deny construction claims.

It is doubtful that anyone who has not been involved with a construction defect case would think that the real reason builders get sued is that, in most cases, the builder either refuses to fix the problem or points the finger at one of the subcontractors.

On the other hand, almost everyone would agree that if a builder delivered a home that was built properly with good oversight, that there would be few, if any, lawsuits. Clearly, other businesses that deliver a good product don’t get sued. Builders, on the other hand, are notorious for not supervising subcontractors or letting things go that might delay or increase costs on a project.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

I am curious why our mayor, who I greatly respect, and likely does know better, would suggest that the solution to shoddy construction is to put the burden on the unsuspecting and a totally innocent homebuyer or condominium buyer. The same applies to the Gazette viewpoint piece.

Anyone who might have glanced at any of the recent mayor and City Council financial election reports would clearly see a pattern. First, give money. Then, create a message that demonizes someone (trial lawyers). And finally, put pressure on elected officials to create barriers and limits on a homeowner who learns after moving in that the home has construction problems. The result: less risk and more profit for the developer/builder.

I urge our mayor, mayor to be, and our legislators to rethink the solution to shoddy construction.

In fact, the law makes it easy for a builder to avoid litigation by addressing and resolving construction problems after the homeowner notifies them, as required by law, before filing a lawsuit. Simple, easy, and no lawsuit. Unfortunately, that’s not what generally happens. Instead, the tactic of pointing the finger at others, and occasionally insurance companies not stepping up, is what causes someone with a serious construction issue to be forced to file suit. I cannot remember any clients over 35 years that looked forward to that prospect.

I wonder if our community might come together to have this important conversation. Perhaps one or both of the mayoral candidates might lead the way, or let us know where they stand.

Ken Jaray is the former mayor of Manitou Springs, a retired 35-year trial attorney and real estate investor.