COVID-19 is not slowing down. In fact, it’s only picking up speed as cases rise in Colorado and across the country. What we do next matters— not only for us in the United States, but for people around the world. While the virus is impacting communities differently, there’s no doubt we are all feeling its effects. As long as this virus exists somewhere in the world, it is a danger to everyone everywhere. It is in our common interest to eliminate this threat and move toward greater health and economic security.
To do that, the United States must be an active leader in the global fight against COVID-19. As our country’s lawmakers hash out next steps for a domestic response, they must also prioritize an international response and dedicate resources for USAID, the State Department, and the CDC’s global health efforts, which would help respond to the pandemic at home and abroad.
While the two of us come from different backgrounds, our combined experiences — one as a Colorado business leader and advocate, the other as a veteran and former Pentagon and State Department official — have given us a unique understanding of what these international efforts mean for Colorado, and for the global community.
COVID-19 is taking a toll on the world’s most vulnerable people. Millions are at risk from the virus, but even more are struggling against escalating humanitarian crises that are reaching levels not seen in decades. Over 300,000 people could starve to death each day because of disrupted supply chains, while over 70 million could fall into extreme poverty this year as a result of COVID-19 — reversing all progress made against extreme poverty since 2017 and representing the first global increase in over 20 years.
Through a U.S.-led response, our diplomats, global health experts, and foreign assistance could help curtail these crises and offer life-saving support. Their involvement would also provide a stabilizing force at a time when fragile regions around the world are experiencing higher rates of unrest. In sub-Saharan Africa, COVID-19 is leading to spikes in violence, as extremist groups exploit the pandemic to intensify attacks, gain civilian support, and weaken country governments. Our international response could help address these underlying causes of fragility and violence while also preventing future conflicts from calling our country’s armed forces into action.
COVID-19 has not only disrupted global health and security; it has also stymied our economy. Before, Colorado’s global engagement supported more than 720,000 jobs statewide, while exports yielded over $8 billion worth of goods annually. Now, with global trade severely disrupted, Colorado exports are down — stifling business and hurting companies, particularly in manufacturing and agriculture.
We cannot overlook how connected Colorado’s economy is to the world. By dedicating resources to aid in the recovery of our trading partners — especially developing countries — we can help reestablish global supply chains and resume the flow of goods, which is critical to rebuilding their economies as well as our own.
In crises, the world looks to the United States for leadership. In the face of COVID-19, our actions must speak for themselves or we risk losing the confidence and respect of others around the world. If America does not lead, others are more than willing to step up and fill the void, including China who is using this pandemic to gain global influence and strengthen ties across Africa, Europe, and Latin America.
To date, less than one-tenth of a percent of emergency Congressional funding has been dedicated to resources for the international response to COVID-19. Considering the significance of these global efforts for America’s health and security, we urge Colorado’s elected leaders in Congress to support robust funding for this critical U.S. international response.
By bringing U.S. resources to the global fight against COVID-19, we can turn the tide of this unprecedented health crisis and use our leadership for the good of Coloradans and all Americans—as well as millions worldwide.
Debbie Brown is the President of the Colorado Business Roundtable. Bernd “Bear” McConnell is a RAND Corporation adjunct, a board member of the Colorado Emergency Preparedness Partnership, and an advisor at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs and University of Hawaii. Both are members of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s Colorado Advisory Committee.