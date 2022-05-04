I know our elections in El Paso County are safe and secure, and you should, too
After nearly two years, I didn’t expect to be writing a column quite like this. As we approach the upcoming elections, I am concerned many voters — regardless of their political party or belief — will simply not vote, convinced that their vote might not count because of the litany of misinformation that unfortunately is still prevalent.
It is my job to do everything I can to ensure this doesn’t happen.
As your clerk and recorder, I understand my oath to follow the U.S. Constitution and Colorado Constitution and Colorado law, which includes the commitment to make sure that every voter in El Paso County has their vote counted accurately in a free and fair election process. To say that I take that oath seriously is a profound understatement.
My elections staff understands the gravity of our role in the democratic process. I have spent the better part of the last two years supporting election legislation for photo ID, voter registration reform and answering the questions and accusations of those who did not like the national outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election. I understand their passion and concern with elections. But intentionally undermining the average voter’s faith in our system does not serve anyone.
Be assured, in the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, we never do the bare minimum. We go beyond the “second mile” for our citizens in every area in which we serve, but more so in our Elections Division, where we have researched every issue brought to us by individuals insistent something is amiss. Many months ago the 4th Judicial District Attorney (DA) Office was presented a report by a group with what they identified as potentially 759 deceased people who voted in the 2020 election. After carefully researching every name, the conclusion was the data was woefully inaccurate. There was only one instance in the report that a ballot had been cast on behalf of a deceased voter, and my office had identified this through our election processes and provided it to the DA for investigation.
The “reports” of fraud individuals have released in an attempt to discredit the outcome of the presidential election results here locally are inaccurate, lack real evidence that could be examined and willfully generated misstatements about the election processes and systems.
In addition to our public logic and accuracy test which inspects the election equipment before the election, we performed a forensic test called a risk limiting audit that compares the paper ballots to the machine count, also open to the public, post election, before certifying the election results.
Below are additional measures I implemented to verify the results of the November 2020 and 2021 elections:
While protecting each voter’s anonymity, we made available to the public the digital image of each and every ballot cast along with the corresponding record of how the election equipment tabulated the ballots.
We made our paper ballots available for public inspection.
We made available a digital citizen auditing tool that allows concerned individuals to perform their own audit of the 2020 and 2021 elections.
We hired a third-party entity — the direct competitor of our current election management system to conduct an 100% comparison audit of the ballots from the past two elections, which demonstrated initial results were accurate.
While election fraud is rare, we have helped to fund an investigator in the DA’s office to examine voter fraud when evidence is presented.
We have conducted tours and held townhalls explaining in detail the layers of security, checks and balances and best practices to ensure that our elections are safe, secure, transparent and verifiable.
Recently, I joined a group of my fellow Colorado county clerks to issue a plea. If you are actively asserting fraud in our election systems, bring your evidence to our DA. I implore you not to wait. If he finds something wrong, I will not hesitate to act.
But barring actual evidence, unsupported accusations only serve to undermine our systems, not make them better. We must guard and defend our sacred right to vote as Americans. I am committed to this enduring effort. I implore all citizens to do the same and show their commitment by voting.
Chuck Broerman is the El Paso County clerk and recorder.