This past summer Colorado Republican Primary voters overwhelming chose Pam Anderson to be the 2022 GOP nominee for Secretary of State.
Then in August, Pam’s win was affirmed by a statewide recount that was paid for by her criminally indicted primary opponent and largely funded by out-of-state election conspiracy theorists.
Sanity prevailed; Republicans and Coloradans rejoiced. And for good reason.
Colorado Republicans are rightfully bullish about our November general election chances. After nearly four years of hyper-partisan Democrat control of state government, Coloradans appear ready to reject radicalism and elect rational Republicans to statewide office.
In no statewide office is the level of partisanship more prevalent than in the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
Incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold has used her position to promote her social agenda, undermining confidence in our elections. Jena has routinely clashed with county clerks from both parties and was an ardent supporter of H.R.1, hyper-partisan federal legislation that would overturn Colorado’s critical signature verification process and block final election results for weeks, reducing the already short deadlines to provide proof of wrongdoing in an election before the electoral college votes. In turn, many Coloradans have lost faith in the fairness and accuracy of our elections.
It hasn’t always been that way and it doesn’t have to be that way moving forward. Colorado voters can restore impartiality and professionalism to the Secretary of State’s office by electing Pam Anderson.
Pam Anderson would bring more than 20 years of election and business experience to the office. She honorably served as the Wheat Ridge City Clerk before her two terms as Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder.
During her tenure, Pam established a track record of nonpartisanship and fighting for election integrity.
She helped improve Colorado’s signature verification process — and she supported new rules requiring voter-verifiable paper ballots for voters in Colorado. She even won a national award for her work on the forensic election audits we required in Colorado.
It is more critical than ever before that we have a strong leader to protect Colorado’s elections. That’s exactly what we’ll get with Pam Anderson at the helm.
I hope you’ll join me in supporting Pam Anderson for Colorado Secretary of State.
Wayne Williams holds an at-large seat on Colorado Springs City Council. He has also served as Secretary of State, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder and a County Commissioner.