Last week, I attended my very first planning commission meeting in Elbert County. Our county is a rural county southeast of Denver. Our family left highly developed Highlands Ranch for open pastures, starry nights, and fresh air. Not long after we moved here, we learned of huge developments going up. After attending a public meeting hosted by developers, we discovered they were planning 1,400 homes, coffee shops, and nail salons just a few miles from our home. In a private meeting with the developer a few months later, we found out he is purchasing ranch property all over the county and has plans for thousands of homes throughout Elbert County — literally new cities. Surely the leadership of Elbert County would have questions about all this and seek to protect the rural nature of our community. As I learned during the planning commission meeting, I was wrong.

Elbert County is on the fast track to urbanizing, following the path of Douglas County. It’s pretty clear there’s a love affair between county leaders and developers. The planning commissioner meeting for local citizens was like being the third-wheel on a date. The commissioners and developers were laughing, back-slapping. One commissioner turned to an Elbert County concerned citizen raising complaints about all the development and told him he just needed to let this happen.

Just about every conversation I have with concerned citizens in Colorado is trying to figure out how we became like California in our political leadership. What happened to the Colorado I grew up in? Good question. In 2012, Douglas County went for Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney by 25.8%. Just 10 years later, Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl won in Douglas County by only .68%. How do you have a 25% swing in just 10 years in the same county?

Moreover, if you live in Douglas County you know that you are subject to highly contentious school board battles and “family-friendly” strip shows. Highlands Ranch is now represented by a Democrat in the Colorado House of Representatives. Values change with development.

I’m also learning that the manner by which citizens engage in the development process in rural counties is incredibly unfair. Developers work directly with county staff to lay out their vision for the community — they are often on a first-name basis. Citizens aren’t included in any of those discussions. A few days before a planning commissioner meeting, packets with hundreds of pages of detailed information are posted online for citizens to review. During planning commission meetings, teams of the developer’s lawyers and experts show up to make their case. In the most recent meeting I attended, developers were given two hours to present their case. Concerned citizens were given 3 minutes each.

I’ve yet to see a community grow in population and become more conservative. Rural counties should take heed to what happened in Douglas County and get very serious about protecting their values. We often talk about the urban/rural divide. It’s one of the clearest divisions in values, policies, and vision for communities. Elbert County is only 23,000 residents away from losing its status as a rural community.

The point is not to stop development or eliminate property rights. What needs to happen from Elbert County leadership is a clear dedication to maintaining our rural values and prioritizing citizen concerns. Your average citizen will never have the time or expertise to go toe-to-toe with development attorneys.

Elected county leadership needs to be the voice for the people. Giving developers the ability to build any high-density housing they want and flood communities with new citizens will inevitably change the values of the community.

In 2022, Elbert County residents celebrated that there isn’t a single Democrat running for county leadership. Stay on the path we’re on, and we’ll find ourselves wondering why Republicans can’t win in our county anymore.

Jeff Hunt is a conservative leader, registered Republican, and resident of Elbert County. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeffhunt. His views do not reflect the official positions of the organizations he works for.