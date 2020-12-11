Without doubt, the person with the greatest access to United States intelligence is the director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe. In a Wall Street Journal article on Dec. 3, he wrote, “If I could communicate one thing to the American people from this unique vantage point, it is that the People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II.” To add emphasis to that statement, he wrote, “The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically.”
We’ve witnessed China’s aggressive behavior in space for almost 14 years, beginning with their destructive anti-satellite weapon test in January 2007. While international condemnation followed that test, China did not stop its development of various weapons intended to ensure its dominance of space—and, during crises, to deny the United States and its allies from using space for intelligence collection and for enabling efficient military operations.
Although China is more openly aggressive in its programs, Russia continues its campaign to develop counterspace weaponry. The head of the Space Force, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond, recently called out aggressive activity by Russia, stating that a July 15 anti-satellite test by Russia was “further evidence of Russia’s continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin’s published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold U.S. and allied space assets at risk.”
The United States uses satellites to collect intelligence that helps monitor the world situation and keep the peace. It uses satellites to provide worldwide warning of missiles launched, which could target the homeland or deployed forces. It uses satellites to communicate across the globe, and on the nation’s worst day, specialized communications satellites would relay orders from the commander in chief to strategic forces. And the United States — and the world — uses Global Positioning System satellites for navigation and for the precise timing necessary for high speed networks.
But the above advantages of our satellites, along with many others, are being threatened, most prominently by China and Russia. Other nations also have counterspace capabilities but on a smaller scale. The major point here: this is not a future problem that provides the opportunity for more study and kicking the can down the road. The threats are real — we know successful testing is complete and operational capability exists today in China and Russia. And development of additional counterspace weaponry continues in those nations and others as well.
The re-creation of United States Space Command in August 2019 was a necessary first step to address the challenges in space. USSPACECOM is a combatant command reporting directly to the secretary of Defense, which is focused on operating United States space assets, including satellites with various capabilities and ground-based radars and telescopes designed to track the activity in space. Additionally, the command is tasked with deterring nefarious actions by others in space, and should deterrence fail, defending our critical space infrastructure. While the command’s provisional headquarters is at Peterson Air Force Base, the Department of the Air Force is conducting a thorough selection process to determine the final location of the command.
I submit there are three primary considerations that should guide this basing decision.
Like the Hippocratic oath says, “First, do no harm.” Moving U.S. Space Command away from Peterson Air Force Base would mostly certainly stunt the growth of our ability to defend our crucial space assets. The National Space Defense Center, built to ensure national security space operations are well-coordinated, is at Schriever Air Force Base, 9 miles east of Peterson Air Force Base. This center is where the commander of USSPACECOM can gather the full space activity perspective and thereby effectively direct global space operations, should conflict extend to space.
This center did not birth easily, as many would attest, but the workforce is in place, the expertise grows daily, and the operational concepts for defending space continually develop. A decision to move this center, with its attendant high security and multiple communications links, and to then try to reconstitute its hard-won expertise, would set back the effort several years.
The essential close relationships between North American Aerospace Defense Command, United States Northern Command and USSPACECOM would be harmed by a move. NORAD and NORTHCOM, both based at Peterson Air Force Base, are responsible for defense of North America and defense of the homeland. These missions depend continually on satellites and radars operating under the authority of USSPACECOM. Close communication and cooperation among the three commands are absolutely essential. Anyone who has moved a business entity would tell you that it is disruptive — at best. I am convinced the mission of Space Command is so critical that this nation cannot tolerate mission disruption.
Second, in this era of economic difficulty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t let politics overcome common sense. Obviously, moving an operational headquarters would be expensive. As the various elements of cost are considered — moving people and their families, moving equipment into new facilities, building both a headquarters facility and a new National Space Defense Center — it is likely the costs would be well over a billion dollars.
A question that must be asked: would the Department of Defense civilians and the contractor workforce supporting the command would be willing to move to a new location? The military members can be ordered to relocate, but the space specialty team consists of all three groups of people: military, civilians and contractors.
The infrastructure in place at Peterson Air Force Base is adequate for now, and many low-cost options are available to address the future needs of USSPACECOM. With the national debt soaring, many believe the defense budget might become a target for future cuts. The expenses associated with relocating USSPACECOM easily can be avoided — and should be.
Finally, and most importantly, create the conditions for the command to grow and be successful in its critical mission. A positive outgrowth of this pandemic-blighted year is the virtual connectivity necessarily achieved by the world’s business entities. However, I’m sure many would join me in longing for renewed face-to-face meetings. From my experience as a former senior commander, I believe in-person encounters are even more important in military operations. As an Army officer once told me, “Virtual presence is actual absence.” The Colorado basing of so many space operations units enables the commander of U.S. Space Command to assemble senior commanders more frequently, establishes the environment for synergy among seemingly dissimilar units, and builds the best collaborative foundation for defending space.
Some locations in the competition for the permanent headquarters location can point to a few space operations units, others can point to none. Clearly none could match Colorado’s concentration of operations of Space Force and Army space units. The presence and expertise of Space Operations Command, the parent command for organizing, training and equipping Space Force units, further emphasizes the wisdom of the Peterson Air Force Base location.
Similarly, no other candidate location could match the space prowess of the Colorado contractor workforce. The Aerospace workforce along the front range of the Rockies is in place and it is contributing significantly to national security, civil, and commercial space entities. In addition, per capita, Colorado has the No. 1 private aerospace workforce in the nation with nearly 500 companies providing over 27,000 jobs.
As a nation, we aren’t producing enough technical talent to match the projected needs of the future. The battle for technical talent, while a national problem, is expected to be much more difficult as those needs increase. The highly ranked quality of life in Colorado is drawing people to the state at a remarkable rate. Let’s not risk losing the space-specific technical talent battles by moving U.S. Space Command to areas of high crime, high cost of living, poor education and tough job prospects for families of space workers.
Threats to our space assets, along with the intent to use them, exist today. As a result, what would seem to be a straightforward basing decision for U.S. Space Command, actually is a risk management decision. As I’ve looked at this from all sides, the only decision that minimizes risk and maximizes success is to confirm the provisional headquarters location of USSPACECOM — Peterson Air Force Base — as the permanent location.
Retired Gen. William Shelton is a former Air Force four-star general who last served as the commander of Air Force Space Command from 2011 to 2014.