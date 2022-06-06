Artists are critical, hyperaware, unstructured, obsessive, disciplined, independent perfectionists. Politics, crime and war get a lot more media and historic attention, but art defines a culture, including our own. Artists recognize beauty where most people can’t, and bring ugliness to light when it’s otherwise ignored. It doesn’t matter if they are a writer, painter, musician, poet, or dancer ... artists are obsessed by emphasizing society’s issues.

This loftiness got me wondering what I’m obsessed about, and as an artist, not what to paint but what to write about. Maybe two things. One: I should try not to be so lofty, and Two: Ugliness. Since I’ve been painting realist landscapes of Colorado for quite a few years, maybe there’s some basis for me to talk about the thing I’m trying not to put in my art, which is ugliness. Or to put it another way: the things humans build don’t come close to what nature does naturally, and we are only making things worse by trying to civilize it.

Maybe the ugliness of what has been happening in my pleasant little west-side valley and the rest of Colorado Springs has me annoyed, and I need to fight back with words and art. Frustration with all of our development has made me undevelop it in my art, stripping my paintings of all human substance, and to illustrate nature in its unspoiled and virgin state. Most of my work has no signage, ugly buildings, trash or homeless camps, but instead; what Colorado must have looked like 200 years ago. A few of my paintings are of areas within Colorado Springs before it was Colorado Springs, and the place was drop dead beautiful. Untouched nature now defines my art. I’m obsessed about what makes nature look beautiful, and what makes civilization ugly.

Why would anybody care what’s beautiful and what’s ugly at this point in history, or in my art, when so many other things in life are so important? It’s because we all live in one of the most beautiful areas on earth. How we keep the natural scenery and eliminate the bad affects our quality of life, and whether we continue to be one of the best places to live in the country. It’s not hard to see the ugliness. The obvious blight of homeless camps and trash now has everyone’s attention, and has its set of social and visual problems. But there are other larger and much more difficult problems that have evolved over decades of our aesthetic ignorance. Our local built environment is uninspired, boring, ugly, temporary, disheveled and painful to look at. Our city has no “there there.” With the exception of a few architectural gems, most buildings in Colorado Springs have no more character and indigenous identity than any other fast-food dive on the continent. Then there is an overbearing amount of ugly public and private signage, literally everywhere, misplaced, unreadable and unneeded. I believe at least half of these signs could go away, not harm anyone, and improve our visual image considerably.

Swollen roads and highways, ugly overhead power lines, bloated parking lots, and dilapidated property are all visually repulsive and deprive all of us a quality environment.

The list of ugly contest winners in the city is unfortunately long, but one stands out as screaming for help: The Garden of the Gods. Everything that could go wrong the past hundred years has, and is still going wrong. It’s being loved to death, and there seems to be minimal effort to protect it. Existing staff could easily be quadrupled to bring back its naturalness. Looking out every day from my once beautiful valley into the Garden, I cringe from the damage, and wish that the people, companies and agencies that impose development were subject to much more aesthetic oversight than currently exists. The entire Garden should be traffic and sign free, putting an emphasis back on nature, and not visitor convenience. All parking areas should be moved elsewhere and off site, perhaps taking advantage of existing available property at Garden of the Gods Road and 30th Street.

Even in my obsession about beauty and ugliness, I admit that Colorado Springs has good bones, but it does have some complexion problems. With a commitment to making the city more livable, aesthetically trained people must be given the authority in existing agencies to influence local governments, developers, and utilities and other stakeholders. If this were to happen, and with this aim of preserving the natural environment, I’m sure that the visual damage that has already happened can be reversed, and keep future mistakes from happening. Maybe then, I won’t need to erase civilization’s ugliness from my next painting of the Garden of the Gods.

Mike Esch is a retired architectural engineer and designer and has been a professional artist for 45 years.