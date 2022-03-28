Almost three decades after I started my medical education, I had to take yet another test— the board certification for Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. These tests never end!
Doctors exist in a perpetual state of acquiring information as we climb the ever-growing mountain of knowledge. The pandemic has brought this pressure to an unprecedented level. Yet, over all my years of practicing medicine, never once has a patient asked me about my GPA or my board scores. In fact, I’ve found that patients trust me because I regularly acknowledge what I do not know.
The maxim that “knowledge is power” is deeply ingrained in medical training. For decades a doctor’s success or failure is measured by test scores, GPA, and academic achievements. We stay up late to study, sleep in hospitals, and put on hold important life events so that we could become doctors. All the while we feel as if we are drinking from a fire hydrant. We desperately try to absorb an impossibly vast body of knowledge. But amassing information does not necessarily lead to better patient care.
Knowledge can easily become an idol that plays out in arrogance and self-adulation. Like electricity, the power of knowledge can be destructive when it is wielded to shame and intimidate others. This behavior is unfortunately all too common in medical education.
This National Doctors Day, March 30, let’s recognize that knowledge becomes a societal value only when it is harnessed to serve others.
In the same way electrical power must flow in a complete circuit to bring about light; the circuit of knowledge must be closed between the patient and the doctor. A closed circuit differentiates a doctor who knows from one who cares.
I must close the gap of confusing jargon and acronyms when I discuss the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer to my patients. I use tangible and relatable metaphors of icebergs, weeding the garden, laying sod, or cleaning out termite damage. Sometimes, I find myself speaking louder or slower. I read the patient’s body language to know how they feel. The knowledge in my head is of no value until my patient understands.
Physicians can often make a diagnosis within seconds of entering the exam room. But I go through the process of asking questions, nodding, and then asking more questions. We go through this ritual of interpersonal exchanges until the patient runs out of questions. I listen not only until I know the answer to a problem, but until the patient feels understood.
Doctors often encounter medical problems to which we do not have the answer. The pandemic has shown a glaring light on our limits. I’ve learned that saying “I don’t know” is one of the most caring acts I have as a physician. When I tell my patient “I don’t know,” I’m actually communicating that “I care.”
Eventually, I have even started to feel comfortable saying “I’m sorry.” I’m sorry that we are running behind. I’m sorry that it hurts. I’m sorry that this procedure is painful. I’m sorry that I didn’t explain the diagnosis or treatment more clearly. I’ve even uttered the forbidden statement in medicine, “I’m sorry that I made a mistake.” And almost always, my patients have extended more grace and kindness than I deserve.
Doctors are fallible human beings. We cannot be expected to know everything or to do everything perfectly. Even when executed perfectly, some medical treatments have unexpected outcomes. We need the permission to acknowledge when we don’t know and to ask for help.
We must freely enlist generalists, specialists, and even members who are not physicians. They fill in the gap. I have medical assistants who can explain things better than I can. My assistants do not have the title, but some of them are kinder, more patient, and gentler than I am. I’m so grateful that they can compensate for my shortcomings. They also inspire me to become better.
I’m relieved that I did pass the board certification test for Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. However, I will never finish learning. And I’ll continue to take on whatever test comes my way, because I care about my patients. They trust that I will bring my best.
There are so many things that I still do not know. There are many things that we as a body of doctors do not know. And that’s okay. We just need to care.