During August 1990 I completed Air Force ROTC at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (UMD) and pinned on second lieutenant bars before reporting (during May 1991) for Undergraduate Missile Training (UMT) at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. After four months of UMT we graduated as missile launch officers and reported to our active-duty assignments/bases.

While serving at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota as a missile launch officer, I was assigned to the 321st Strategic Missile Wing, where 150 Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) bolstered American nuclear deterrence. It turned out my first missile combat crew commander was a woman. At the time women serving as missileers was a relatively new occurrence.

In fact, during March 1989, when I was completing ROTC at UMD, we visited the U.S. Air Force Academy (AFA) in Colorado Springs and the Academy still displayed its “Bring Me Men” sign. Over a decade later, when retired Air Force Colonel and A-10 Warthog pilot Kim Campbell (call sign “KC” or “Killer Chick”) graduated from the Air Force Academy (in 2001) 16% of her classmates were female, but the sign was still there.

In 2003, the academy finally took down its “Bring Me Men” sign and replaced it with a gender-inclusive motto: “Integrity First. Service Before Self. Excellence In All We Do.” Although the process is ongoing, our armed forces started becoming more gender- and race-inclusive decades earlier. However, after the draft ended in 1973 diversity, equity and inclusion became even more vital for military readiness.

During the Reagan administration, in the early 1980s, the “Army’s inability to recruit even marginally qualified soldiers led to such a manpower shortage that only four out of ten active-duty Army divisions were rated capable of deploying overseas in the event of a Soviet attack on NATO,” explained award winning reporter/author James Kitfield, in a May 30, 2023, Defense One article (“‘MAGA’ Republicans Are Dismantling Ronald Reagan’s Legacy”).

“Then-Army Chief of Staff Gen. Edward ‘Shy’ Meyer was forced to publicly acknowledge that the U.S. Army was a ‘hollow force,’” Kitfield added. “To pull out of … its chronic manpower shortages, the U.S. military leaned heavily into attracting minorities and women into the uniformed ranks. The Pentagon targeted both groups in recruiting and in higher admissions to the service academies and ROTC programs.”

“Racial-, ethnic-, and gender-sensitivity training programs were established, and affirmative action was used as a tool to level promotion rates for minority officers — what today would be called diversity and equity initiatives,” Kitfield said. “The result is a uniformed military that today is more diverse in terms of race, ethnicity, and gender than any in U.S. history.”

The Army has a great saying: “Diversity is the Force. Equity is the Goal. Inclusion is the Way.” On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order declaring (in part), “Our diversity is one of our country’s greatest strengths.” Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, the first Black Air Force Academy superintendent, said a lack of diversity “will weaken us.” However, there are those today who prefer to drag our military into the mud with their never-ending culture wars and partisan accusations of “wokeism.”

They point to some of the armed services branches not meeting their recruiting goals recently, which has happened multiple time in the past (during 2005 and 2019, for example) and is currently being negatively impacted by a growing economy and hot job market. The unemployment rate has been under 4 percent for 16 months in a row and over 3 million jobs have been created just during the previous 28 months.

To the naysayers I say, simply, you’re misguided. Diversity, equity and inclusion benefit everyone. And the transformation of our armed forces to an increasingly diverse all-volunteer force — stretching from the Reagan administration to the Biden administration and beyond — has made our military stronger.

President Joe Biden spoke to the 2023 graduating class at the Air Force Academy on June 1st. He spoke about the war in Ukraine, climate change and the nation’s competition with China. “The American people supporting Ukraine will not waiver. We always stand up for democracies — always,” he said to cheers from the audience. “The graduating class, which marks the 75th anniversary of women serving in the force, is one of the most diverse ever with the highest ever percentage of women and minorities in any academy class,” Biden said. “That’s why we’re strong. That’s why we’re who we are. That’s why we’ll never give up.”

David Lien (of Colorado Springs) is a former Air Force missile launch officer and the author of six books, including Age-Old Quests II: Hunting, Climbing & Trekking.