As residents of a thriving world community in Colorado Springs we need to continue to mold both the present and the future we need and envision.
As a community we owe ourselves the investment requested by District 11. The oldest school district in the city of Colorado Springs, it is at the heart of the city. Its oldest high school sits in the center of the oldest regions in the community. Yet these regions around Palmer High School are receiving hundreds of millions of dollars for developing much needed housing and services for a newly revitalized downtown. This includes a downtown home for the internationally recognized Olympic Museum.
The proposed school bond supplies funds for capital repairs and improvements. I have a personal experience with the validity of these capital necessities. As a building administrator and former school board member, I participated in the drought created by no funding to address leaking roofs that had adverse effects on school library collections.
I experienced the health hazard of working in an asbestos-infected building. I sweltered through the stuffiness of nonair-conditioned school rooms and offices. It can be hard to focus on learning when dealing with poorly equipped old school rooms.
On the other hand, as a school board member, the funding priorities include instructional quality and effectiveness as number one. During my school board tenure, we had the best chief financial officer in the state.
This meant we kept our priorities straight which meant monies were budgeted first to make sure we could compete with the teacher compensation packages that allowed us to fight to have the best teaching staffs available. Which meant capital factors like grounds and roofs and air conditioners and sporting fields came low on the list. When was the last time the district football field at the old Wasson High School was replaced? And why is it now not green? Do any new school bus replacements include seat belts now?
This citizen support helps the district address its $700 million backlog in necessary repairs and maintenance. Put this in the context that El Paso County’s anticipated growth is 250,000 population increase through 2050. The extension of the District 11 bond without an increase in taxes in this category is certainly in line with the needs of the growing population. The effort has a fair sense of urgency because the county expects 250,000 people to move in during the next 30 years — raising the population from 951,000 to 1.2 million.
Experts such as Craig Dossey, the county’s executive director of planning and community development, verify the wisdom of investing in the needs of the community.
Finally, in the last three years the academic performance of School District 11 has been improving. The city of Colorado Springs is one of the most integrated in the United States in its niche.
What bears note it that District 11 under its superintendent and school board leadership is responding with demographic audits and accountability to respond to the diversity of the school district families.
We as a community need to do our part to keep the eye appeal and capital investments at a level to attract the broad spectrum of economic and cultural representation that make ours a socially and economically diverse place to be.
Delia Armstrong Busby is an award-winning educator and community activist. She is the former principal of Mitchell High School and former member of the Board of Education in School District 11.