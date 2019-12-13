El Paso County has the second highest rate of suicides among Colorado’s major counties. One hundred fifty-three El Paso County residents — our family, friends and neighbors — died by suicide in 2018, representing a staggering amount of lost potential. The good news: We know that suicide is preventable. This has been proven true in El Paso County with the declining rate of youth suicide. Led by the El Paso County Department of Public Health & Environment, a community-based task force addressing youth suicide has resulted in a 46.7% reduction in suicide rates from 2016 to 2018. As a result of the right people coming together at the right time to develop and manage a strategic approach to suicide, kids lives have been saved, but it is not enough.
Solutions to complex public health problems, like suicide, are often most successful when government, businesses, health services, nonprofits, and individual citizens coordinate efforts. When coordinated successfully, partners can channel their resources to the same goals, avoid duplicating efforts, and enhance each other’s work to produce lasting change. Suicide is a public health crisis, and we need to treat it is such.
Due to our high rates of suicide, El Paso County is one of six counties in Colorado to join the Colorado-National Collaboration for Suicide Prevention. As a result of this collaboration, organizations are coming together to form the El Paso County Suicide Prevention Task Force. In alignment with national and local agencies, the task force is adopting a public health approach to suicide prevention. Since the burden of suicide is carried among a diverse cross section of our community —suicide is most common in the 45 — 64-year-old age group and men are three times more likely to die by suicide than females.
Veterans are disproportionately affected by suicide, and that’s significant for a community that has the highest density of veterans in the U.S. Other populations at risk for suicide include those who identify as LGBTQ, older adults, first responders — many resources, programs and organizations are doing their best to address the problem; however, the work is complex and requires a coordinated response.
Preventing suicide is a community responsibility. Sometimes, we may think that suicide prevention is for “experts” such as medical and mental health professionals; they need to be involved, certainly, but they’re not the only ones. We need to address it together. We need to improve connectivity in our community so that people feel supported. We need to increase economic stability so that we can support our families. We need to provide education and awareness opportunities so that people know how and where to access the care they need. We cannot do this work in isolation, and there are many ways to engage:
On Friday, Jan. 17, the El Paso County Suicide Prevention Task Force is hosting a call to action at UCCS to outline how we will approach this work.
The El Paso County Suicide Prevention Task Force is a collaborative cooperation between organizations that support specific populations at greater risk of suicide, and organization that provide resources that have been proven to either keep someone from experiencing a suicidal crisis, or to successfully intervene if someone is experiencing a suicidal crisis. If you or your organization can support this work, then we ask that you join us to develop a comprehensive community-based approach to suicide.
If you would like to learn more about the Suicide Prevention Task Force, please contact Melissa Hansen at Community Health Partnership: Melissa.Hansen@ppchp.org
We all know that El Paso County is the best place in the nation to live and together. We will build a culture of wellness and, as a community, we can look out for each other and ultimately prevent suicide.
Duane K. L. France MA, MBA, LPC, NCC is director of Veteran Services, Family Care Center, in Colorado Springs. Amber Ptak, MPA, is the interim CEO of Community Health Partnership.