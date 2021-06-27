A broad bipartisan coalition was formed in 2018 to do what few other states have been able to do: end political gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts. Amendments Y and Z were placed on the ballot by the Colorado General Assembly with every Democrat and Republican voting for the reform efforts. A great bipartisan campaign ensued and both measures were adopted overwhelmingly in November of 2018.
Fast forward to today. After months of time and effort put forth by legislative staff who received over a thousand pieces of public comment, conducted many, many meetings of the Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission, and integrated public testimony from those meetings, Colorado Democrats have backtracked on their pledge to support a nonpartisan redistricting process and have immediately resorted to their tired tactic of partisan politics and immature efforts to bully legislative staff into drafting maps that benefit Democrats.
In the past, their tactics have worked. The Democrats have stymied redistricting before knowing that Denver district court judges would adopt their favored map. In 2011, state Senate Democrats went so far as to not hold a single floor vote on a House bill to adopt new congressional districts. So here we are, in 2021, with the Democrats resorting to their same old playbook of bully, intimidate, and bully.
One Democrat went so far as to call the proposed map “racist” — a go-to accusation for Democrats when things aren’t biased their way. Calling the maps “racist” is not an accusation against the maps, but against legislative staff who developed the maps. For Democrats to level this trope as a political talking point is not only hurtful to legislative staff, but also undermining of the process.
Democratic mouthpieces in some of Colorado’s news media have started to parrot Democrat talking points that the preliminary map proposed by staff “favors Republicans.” They’re wrong — and I suspect they know that they are.
National redistricting expert Dave Wasserman (@redistrict) has the proposed map as a 5D – 3R overall split and he called out the nonsense of Colorado Democrats with his observation that “if CO Dems are telling you this plan is a boon to GOP chances to take back the House, they’re working the refs.”
Democratic campaign strategists like Craig Hughes and Curtis Hubbard have lamented the idea of competitive congressional seats in a “Democratic” state like Colorado. Here’s news to Craig and Curtis — Colorado voters believe otherwise. Coloradans voted overwhelmingly to adopt measures aimed at ending gerrymandering and increasing competitiveness. The text of Amendment Y supported by every single member of the General Assembly reads:
“COMPETITIVE ELECTIONS FOR MEMBERS OF THE UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PROVIDE VOTERS WITH A MEANINGFUL CHOICE AMONG CANDIDATES, PROMOTE A HEALTHY DEMOCRACY, HELP ENSURE THAT CONSTITUENTS RECEIVE FAIR AND EFFECTIVE REPRESENTATION, AND CONTRIBUTE TO THE POLITICAL WELL-BEING OF KEY COMMUNITIES OF INTEREST AND POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS; FOR YEARS CERTAIN POLITICAL INTERESTS OPPOSED COMPETITIVE DISTRICTS IN COLORADO BECAUSE THEY ARE PRIMARILY CONCERNED ABOUT MAINTAINING THEIR OWN POLITICAL POWER AT THE EXPENSE OF FAIR AND EFFECTIVE REPRESENTATION…”
Political operatives like Hughes and Hubbard are the “political interests” who are opposed to competitive districts in Colorado because they are primarily concerned about maintaining their political power at the expense of fair and effective representation.
Competitive districts are good for Colorado because they force candidates to talk about why they want to represent us. The nonsense spouted by the Colorado Democratic Party, their mouthpieces and their well-paid consultants only seeks to maintain the broken status quo.
Yes, the commission should push for more highly competitive districts, not fewer. This should mean that both parties have fewer “safe” congressional seats in Colorado and that Coloradans get a higher number of truly competitive seats.
Dave Wasserman said it best; Colorado Democrats are trying to “work the refs.” They should stop. Coloradans deserve to know that this redistricting process is free from political influence and free from intimidation by people in powerful positions.
I am not satisfied with a 5D – 3R map. I am not satisfied with a 4D – 4R map. And …to address it now … I would not be satisfied with a 5R – 3D map. It is possible to draw competitive congressional districts in Colorado while respecting communities of interest as our constitution demands.
It is clear that legislative staff has given great thought to the map proposed and has taken their task very seriously. I hope that the commission builds on what staff has done by increasing the number of truly competitive districts. If it does, our state, and our nation, will reap the benefits for years to come.
Frank McNulty is a Republican from Highlands Ranch, former speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, and a founding member of the Amendments Y & Z reforms.