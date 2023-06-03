Christian nationalism refers to a political and cultural ideology that combines elements of Christianity with the idea of a nation-state. Supporters of this view believe that the foundation and identity of a nation should be rooted in a particular interpretation of Christian faith and values and that law and public policy should align with their particular understanding of Christianity. Because of this belief, adherents advocate for the legitimacy of a dominate Christian influence in society, politics, education, and culture.

Certainly Christian Nationalism is not representative of all Christians or denominations, but a recent study by the Public Religion Research Institute has shown that 29% of Americans are supporters or sympathizers of this ideology, as are two-thirds of evangelical Christians.

Typically proponents of this view believe that the U.S. should be legally recognized as a Christian nation and should prioritize the interests and values of Christians above those of other religious or secular groups, arguing for the infusion of religious symbolism, prayers, or teachings in public spaces and institutions, including schools and government buildings. The objective of their advocacy is to shape legislation and public policy in accordance with their interpretation of Christian morality, especially on such issues as reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, racism, book censorship, education, and religious freedom.

In an era of extreme social and political polarization, the question of whether our politics, culture, and civilization need reform is a pressing one. Christian Nationalists and their sympathizers are committed to the notion that our democracy needs to conform to Christian values and principles and reclaim the privileged position of heterosexual marriage and the male-headed family, the right to life for the unborn, and the durability of the sex assigned at birth. It is this melding of Christianity and democracy that suggests that one must be a Christian in order to live and thrive in, as well as contribute to the strength of, this democratic republic.

I think this is wrong-headed and misguided. There is great need for reform, absolutely. But I do not believe it is our democracy, its institutions, or its civil, social, and moral values that need reform. Rather, it is Christianity that needs reform, as least that brand of it that animates the ideology of Christian Nationalism. I believe that this brand of Christianity should conform to the values and principles of our democracy.

Rather than a religious interpretation of democracy, let’s try a democratic interpretation of religion. The church emerged and developed for its first sixteen centuries in the political context of authoritarian imperialism with the consequence that its very structure reflected this imperialist bent. This ethos is embodied in Christian Nationalism. Reforming Christianity to conform to democracy would mean maximizing human freedom, self-determination, human interests and aspirations in religion.

Just as democracy is a polity in which the citizens are themselves the deciders and critics of the autocratic rule by leaders, so religion ought to be attuned to the hopes, needs, and cries of all who inhabit the realm, not just the favored few. Right now, we need to make religion safe for democracy so that all may thrive.

Douglas R. Sharp, Ph.D., is a retired professor of theology, religion and society.