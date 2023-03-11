Americans will be “springing forward” early tomorrow morning as we resume a tradition dating back to 1918, when the move was implemented to conserve energy in the face of a wartime economy. Year-round daylight saving time (DST) was introduced during World War II, and again in 1970, both times with the same motive. The latter experiment was an utter failure, lasting just two years.

Only a few days ago, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) reintroduced the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2023,” which is designed to make permanent DST.

It seems the old proverb rings true once more: everything old is new again.

Opponents of DST cite a laundry list of reasons for their agitation surrounding the biannual change, from suggesting the practice leads to sleep pattern disturbances, even citing research that purportedly suggests changing the time twice a year increases the risk of heart attacks, depression and suicide.

Rare exceptions notwithstanding, opposition to the tradition seem overwrought for a couple of reasons.

First, we’re talking about one hour. Three thousand six hundred seconds.

I suspect many who lament the loss of an hour in the spring have no problem staying out late for concerts or other happy occasions.

Likewise, few seem to have circadian rhythms upended by sleeping in for an extra hour from time to time.

It’s been said the worst lies are the ones we tell ourselves, including the fallacy of “losing” an hour of sleep tonight. It’s a choice. You don’t have to lose an hour of sleep. Instead, decide to go to bed an hour earlier — or sleep an hour later than you usually would tomorrow. Just don’t miss church.

Second, history is a great teacher. It was George Santayana who wisely observed, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” It’s curious why proponents of permanent DST seem oblivious to the negative sentiment of the early 1970s, when Americans grew weary of going to and coming home from work in the dark. It also did nothing to reduce energy costs, the whole purpose of the original move.

The biannual imbroglio brings to mind the old story of the Greek philosopher Demosthenes who was once teaching a listless crowd about matters of life and death.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The teacher began telling of a man who rented a donkey to carry sticks over a mountain. Halfway through the hot and sunny journey, the man stopped for a break and sat in the shade of the animal. The owner of the burro joined him but soon discovered there wasn’t room for both men.

An argument ensued as the owner of the animal contended he rented out the donkey — not the donkey’s shade. The Greek academic then walked off the stage and the once-listless crowd suddenly grew restless and agitated, yelling out and wanting to know who owned the shade. Demosthenes returned.

“You didn’t seem to care about matters of life and death,” he chided them. “But you care about the trivial like the shade of a donkey!”

I sometimes wonder if we’re guilty of the same thing, especially when it comes to the debate about daylight saving time. Here we are arguing about losing and gaining an hour — but wouldn’t we be better off pondering how we spend our time overall?

Time is a finite resource. While we all have the same amount in a day, not everyone will enjoy the same number of days in their lives.

“Time is what we want most, but what we use worst,” wrote William Penn over 300 years ago — a reminder that times change but human nature doesn’t.

Instead of arguing about the hour — how about being grateful we have any time at all?

So regardless of where you are on the spectrum of the DST debate, the words of the Roman poet Horace – contemporized over 2,000 years later by the late Robin Williams in the classic, “Dead Poet’s Society” still ring true:

Carpe diem.

Paul J. Batura is a local writer and host of the podcast, What a Life! Lessons from Legends. He can be reached via email Paul@PaulBatura.com or on Twitter @PaulBatura.