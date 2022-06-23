On behalf of Colorado Springs School District 11, I am delighted to welcome Michael Gaal, who officially assumes duties in early July as the superintendent of schools.
After a rigorous and transparent search process with over 2,000 touchpoints from diverse stakeholders, the District 11 Board of Education voted unanimously to select Gaal based on his “bold, visionary, proven, and results-driven leadership,” as the Gazette put it in its May 31 editorial.
Through the multiple interviews, it became abundantly clear that Gaal’s unique skillsets aligned perfectly with the needs of the district.
Understanding the urgency, and focused on reprioritizing district expenditures toward classrooms and teachers, the board chose Gaal to provide transformational leadership, focused on improving academic outcomes for all students.
Our aim is to restore the ethic of excellence in education on which D-11 founder Mary ‘Queen’ Palmer — wife of Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Palmer – insisted when she founded the school district in August 1872.
Housed on the corner of Cascade and Bijou, District 11’s enrollment surpassed 1,000 students by 1883.
This August, D11 will turn 150 years old, proudly serving thousands of future leaders, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers of tomorrow.
Queen Palmer recognized early that the success of Colorado Springs depended on its children receiving a first-rate education centered on fundamentals, thereby preparing them for the challenges of the emerging 19th century. Simple, yet visionary. Her vision still holds true today. For D-11 to successfully navigate our era’s serious fiscal, economic, and social challenges, we must return to our roots.
As an academic institution, we must ensure that all our students are proficient in reading, writing, and math — skills that will prepare them for college, career, citizenship, and community pathways of their choosing.
Educational equity demands that the board and superintendent work collaboratively to ensure that each student receives what they need to attain grade-level proficiency and beyond, reaching their full academic potential. Every child matters!
District 11 has 4,159 fewer students compared with the 2017-18 academic year, with the associated budget challenges linked to declining enrollment. At 150 years old, many of our school buildings require renovations. Most importantly, the pandemic exacerbated learning gaps, especially for students from economically disadvantaged and/or minority families.
Consequently, our incredible teachers and support staff have been asked to do more with less, consistently rising to the challenge. They are exhausted! Those are the facts — both urgent and irrefutable.
Dedicated to our mission, the current school board approved a set of priorities centered on improving academic outcomes for all students, increasing community and parent engagement to rebuild trust, and investing professionally and financially in our staff.
Each board priority has a set of metrics by which progress will be measured and the board and superintendent held accountable. Our students, staff, and community deserve nothing less!
Gaal is fully committed to advancing these priorities with clarity and urgency.
Motivated by a one-year contract to swiftly demonstrate his effectiveness, Gaal is focused on removing communication barriers, improving system-level support, and increasing administrative efficiency. Our goal is to provide a safe, rigorous, and enriching educational experience for all students while supporting our staff with competitive compensation and excellent professional development.
With Superintendent Gaal now on the job, I urge the community to engage with the board and district leadership and to always hold us accountable for Queen Palmer’s mission and vision — to prepare all D11 students for success after graduation. Excellence is our destination. Let us collaboratively begin that journey. Our students are counting on us!
Parth Melpakam is the president of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education.