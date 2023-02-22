In 2021, parents (and grandparents like me!) got fed up with Colorado Springs School District 11. Our kids and grandkids deserve better than schools that consistently rank among the worst in the state for academic outcomes. So we banded together and swept a new, academics-focused majority onto the school board.

The new board members took office as enrollment and academics were cratering. Pre-pandemic data showed that D-11 ranked 159th of 179 school districts in the state. Seven of every 10 D-11 students were not proficient in reading, writing, or math. In early 2021, Mitchell High School was on the verge of a state takeover.

From 2018 to 2022, under the leadership of former Superintendent Michael Thomas, the district lost roughly 4,850 students and $45 million in state funding. This pandemic-era decline in enrollment represented the single largest percentage decrease in Colorado among comparably sized school districts.

The newly elected board took the wheel in December 2021. In 2022, it adopted a set of priorities centered on academic excellence, reinvestment in staff and community engagement.

Our expectations are high (these are my grandkids we’re talking about! but I have to admit that the new board has been living up to them. Perhaps its greatest accomplishment: the separation from Superintendent Thomas and the hiring of Superintendent Michael Gaal.

In March, the board unanimously voted to part ways with Thomas, who disagreed with the new board’s vision for improved educational outcomes for all students. On Thomas’ watch, the number of priority improvement and turnaround schools had almost quadrupled from 4 to 15.

In April, weighing the budgetary challenges, the board refused to incur the costs for continuing to fund a relatively new Department of Equity and chose instead to increase staff compensation by an average of 11%. The new department’s initial, three-year grant funding of $800,000 was set to expire, and it had failed to narrow achievement gaps for minority students.

Pre-pandemic, only 15% and 23% of Black and Hispanic students were doing math at grade level. 23% and 28% were reading at grade level. While some people talked incessantly about the need to be “equitable,” the new board opted for genuine equity with policies designed to help every student, regardless of race, excel in the classroom.

Throughout the spring, the board was protested and insulted repeatedly. One local news outlet, buying into the manufactured drama, said the district was “in disarray.”

The board never wavered.

In June, the board unanimously selected Gaal, a retired Air Force colonel, as D-11’s next superintendent. To underline the urgency of his mission, as well as his recognition that results should be rewarded, Gaal offered to begin his tenure with a one-year contract.

With Gaal at the helm, the district is bustling with innovation and energy. At every board meeting, students and schools are spotlighted, along with the district’s efforts to lean in and support them with resources.

Not long ago, Gaal unveiled the “Mitchell Promise.” D-11, working in partnership with the Legacy Institute, the Dakota Project, and Pikes Peak State College, will provide every Mitchell High School graduate a full-ride scholarship to Pikes Peak State College. Just two years prior, Mitchell was in danger of permanent closure. Now the aviation sciences team at Mitchell is constructing airplane engines.

In other successes, the current board increased the length of the elementary-school day by 30 minutes, expanded free after-school enrichment opportunities for students, ended mask mandates, opened more preschool classrooms, and hired language coordinators to provide translation services to the Hispanic community.

In addition, for the first time in 15 years, the district is discussing a portfolio strategy that would include high-performing niche charter schools.

As they’ve made clear at board meetings, Gaal and the board have no patience for politics as usual and the distractions generated by partisan neighborhood organizations. They recognize (and as a grandmother, I agree!) that the time is now and the need is urgent to hold our public schools accountable for improved academic outcomes.

D-11 still has a long way to go, but under its new leadership, this ailing school district appears to be on the road to a vigorous recovery.

Sheryl Sayler is the proud grandmother of two D-11 students.