From national security, to combating climate change, to increasing energy supplies and lowering consumer energy costs, I am a proponent of developing and securing America’s energy independence.

The United States, and Colorado, have a wealth of natural resources readily available. Colorado is well positioned to take full advantage of our natural resources in a responsible and sustainable way, if unnecessary regulations and bureaucratic delays can be eliminated. To achieve broader energy independence, we must unleash and rapidly deploy the energy innovations that are being pioneered right here in America.

Colorado voters have voiced their support for more renewable and clean energy sources. However, regardless of the energy source, these goals and technological advances will be for naught if the energy cannot be transported and utilized throughout the country.

For example, multiple layers of government are preventing efforts to transition our country’s energy system to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. National Environmental Policy Act reviews have delayed projects an average of three to five years, while state and local level hurdles are also acting as additional roadblocks.

In many cases, the opposition is promoted under the guise of conservation, but they are, in fact, inhibiting the construction of clean energy projects across our country—an outcome the “blockers” claim to support.

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats hailed passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as their biggest legislative accomplishment over the past two years. Whatever you think of the title and how that impacts inflation, the new law contained significant funding to fast-track the build-out of clean energy infrastructure.

While many lawmakers on the left extoll the urgency of combating climate change, when it comes time to deliver the projects needed to meet to deploy cleaner energy sources, progressives drag their feet on permitting reform which ultimately undermines their climate change urgency.

These lawmakers cite concerns that regulatory reforms will open the door to more fossil fuels projects, but the fact of the matter is that if renewable energy developers cannot get their projects approved and, if they lack the energy infrastructure needed to integrate their projects, it is all politics because there is no ability to boost our capacity to utilize clean energy.

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed H.R. 1 to reassert U.S. energy independence. Republicans hope to lower domestic energy prices and fear threats looming from abroad.

Between energy shortages in Europe exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and an increasingly assertive China, the global energy landscape calls for the U.S. to take bold and aggressive actions to protect its interests.

There should be opportunity to find common ground, as energy independence requires a balance of traditional and alternative energy sources. The bottom line is the U.S. will remain unnecessarily vulnerable to global events so long as we are reliant on foreign sources of energy.

The problems are not just government. Private utilities must be part of the solution.

For example, Colorado solar installers have reported that utilities are slow to approve the installation of net energy meters that enable residential solar projects to connect the grid.

With delays of six months or more, many Colorado residents end up paying for traditionally supplied electricity despite having solar panels on their roofs. Unless their wallets see the benefits soon, they might rethink their transition to renewable energy sources altogether.

No matter how much money is thrown at clean energy implementation, unnecessary red tape inhibits the construction of clean energy projects across our country. Regardless of which side of the energy supply and independence debate you start from, whether it is threats of climate change or international instability, if we take the necessary steps to ensure U.S. energy independence, the resulting benefits will be tremendous.

By moving now to pass a comprehensive permitting reform agreement, lawmakers could tap the full potential of our nation’s resources before it is too late. Big challenges require bipartisan leadership. To benefit Coloradans and all Americans, there should be no more delay.

Bruce Butler is a former mayor and council member in Silverthorne, where he has lived for 20 years.