As a former resident of the Springs, I was saddened and angered by the shooting at the gay nightclub last November — not simply because of any sense of kindred relationship to the victims, nor any antagonism to gun rights, but in response to the gradual rot of the morals of Colorado Springs brought on by the industry of fear, paranoia and bigotry that has erupted there over recent decades.

This wasn’t simply a “crazed gunman” operating in a normal community. This was a guy with a gun in a town awash with intolerance and the worship of force, and homophobic fearmongering.

Once a quiet, civil, charming community — with rugged individualism, and a healthy dose of civil, disciplined, military personnel — Colorado Springs was once an icon of perfected Americana.

But when the sprawling suburbs of Southern California consumed their available space — and their housing crunch drove mortgages through the roof — distant developers saw the Springs, with its square miles of open plains stretching east, as the perfect place to cheaply transplant the conservative Southern California suburbanites, with their unanimously White skin, narrow minds, cult of isolationism, and conformist embrace of expedient tract housing.

Out-of-state developers easily herded them here by the thousands, dumping them into a reproduction of their shallow suburbia of simplicity — now more cheaply and comfortably isolated from the complex social realities of the West Coast.

And here, as they soon outnumbered the natives, they provided a fertile ground for growing an industry of alienation from the rest of society — a culture of arch-conservatism that regarded the rest of the world, and its people, as “unacceptable.”

Here, the national industry of religious intolerance found ready acceptance, and warm embrace, among those who preferred uniformity to variety, antiquity to advancement, tradition to progress, and shallow simplicity to the rugged challenges of diversity.

Thus Colorado Springs became the effective, almost inevitable, capital of America’s religious bigotry industry — ultimately the Springs’ leading industry, after militarism.

As they poisoned the nation’s airwaves with smug, shallow, self-righteousness, their preaching saturated the culture of the Springs, eventually perverting it — away from a reverence for nature, and fellow Americans — towards a sweeping, seething, bitter contempt for all who do not conform to their beliefs and values.

So, inevitably, the Springs’ industrial-scale accommodation and exploitation of intolerant, narrow-minds, predictably, has brought violence and death to the community’s doorstep.

The conviction and life sentence of the deranged drug-addict and apparent bigot, who pulled the trigger, might have been a sound decision. But, sadly, those who created and cultivated this climate of intolerance and contempt for others — firmly laying the groundwork for that shameful bloodshed — will instead go free, to spread their poison anew. Justice, clearly, has not been served.

Richard Harris, former civil rights commissioner in Wichita, Kan., is a former resident of Colorado Springs. He worked for a defense contractor, and briefly at the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which has overseen local land development.