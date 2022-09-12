Response to: A commitment to clean energy, system reliability; Aram Benyamin. OK, I will out myself. I was a 30 year career engineer with Colorado Springs Utilities, most of which was at Ray Nixon Power Plant. I had some years at Martin Drake, some odd jobs at Birdsall and the hydro plants. I worked construction and commissioning, engineering, operations, maintenance, and many years of management. I did my best to advocate for technical and financial solutions to both simple and complex problems for many years. Hopefully the benefits outweighed the several duds. But staff employees only have so much influence. Having worked for multiple consultants over the years as well as CSU in high voltage substations, transmission lines, distribution engineering, commercial and industrial clients, I still feel strongly about issues at CSU and how problems could have been and should be avoided. Realizing to a hammer, every problem looks like a nail, I will go out on a limb and say my 45 year career as a licensed professional engineer gives me authority to speak my mind beyond CSU upper management.
I’m grateful to Mr. Benyamin for his openness and his logic, and to the Gazette for sharing his input. The Integrated Resource Planning (IRP) process has only existed for the past 30 years or so. Utility system planning has been around as long as utilities have been to one extent or another. When I went to work for the city of Colorado Springs Department of Public Utilities (CSDPU which became CSDU which became CSU), the head of the Electric Generation Department planning section told me that our coal plants would never be retired- parts would just be maintained, replaced, and upgraded. That was then, this is now. Further, the Electric Transmission & Distribution Department, the Gas Department, and the Water Department all had 50 year plans. By way of example, Mr. Ray Nixon was a water engineer who pushed through acquisition of Western Slope water rights, without which this town would be limited to around 50,000 souls. T&D had their eyes on substation sites way out in the boonies, what now is Marksheffel Road. Things like that. But generation? Nothing like that.
For instance, rather than put millions of dollars into the Birdsall plant on North Nevada for asbestos abatement, burner systems, control systems, and other improvements for a plant that virtually never runs, I advocated to remove the boilers, install a 140MW gas turbine and heat recovery steam generator (HRSG). That would give CSU peak shaving capability and high efficiency steam generation for the three existing turbines. But leadership was short sighted.
Rather than build millions of dollars in scrubbers at Drake, I advocated to return to how it ran when I started- as 100% gas. (Which, by the way, is how it’s running now.) But leadership was short sighted.
Currently, CSU is installing multiple simple cycle gas turbines at Drake. These have exhaust as hot as 1,000 degrees. With more planning, they could have been combined cycle plants like Front Range Power Plant, using exhaust gas to boil steam and drive a steam turbine- much more efficient. But leadership was short-sighted.
You see, the year I was hired, the Utilities director proudly told us that City Council had signed off again on this direction: Colorado Springs would always maintain electric supply independence. This was just 10 years after the Arab oil embargo, when the CSU relied so heavily on gas transmission for power generation that load had to be curtailed. No more of that, said Council. We will transition to coal generation. And for years, each plant had between 90 and 180 days of fuel.
As leadership and circumstances changed, Council lost that vision. That vision was lost in Texas some years ago, and the winter storm in early 2021 showed what can happen.
Natural gas cannot be economically stored locally in quantities to provide electric generation. The sun doesn’t shine all day. The wind doesn’t blow constantly. Electric transmission grids can fail, and when they do, often catastrophically. But coal on the ground? That’s insurance.
Once upon a time, Colorado Springs had a “black start plan,” wherein for a long term regional electric blackout, we could use water to start the Ruxton hydro plant, use that to start the Manitou hydro plant, use those to start Birdsall or Drake Unit 5, and use those to start larger assets as well as bring the entire community back online. That level of planning produces resilient, reliable power. But leadership is short sighted.
As governments including Colorado’s now begin to mandate fully electric (i.e., no natural gas or fuel oil) homes, and as governments push the markets toward electric cars, there is one big problem in the way- the electric transmission and distribution grid capacity. Worse, distributed generation resources have made grid stability increasingly difficult, without large base-load generation (think coal, nuclear) to provide system inertia.
For these reasons, I think CSU leadership and City Council should think very carefully about eliminating the last vestige of customer security — our own coal units and the black gold of insurance on the ground.
John Bender, PE is a licensed professional engineer in six states with over 45 years of experience. Besides a career at Colorado Springs Utilities he’s worked for three consultants and currently works on contract at Buckley Space Force Base.