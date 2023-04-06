Well, we’ve done it, we’ve officially crossed the Rubicon. I honestly never thought I’d see the day when we, as a country, have gone to the place of no return.

George Soros-backed N.Y. District Attorney Alvin Bragg has successfully pushed to indict former President Trump based on flawed legal theories and political ideology.

Whether you are a Trump supporter or if you wouldn’t cross the street to shake the man’s hand, we must agree this was a dark and somber day in America.

When political weaponization of government becomes modern-day ideology, we are truly living out the 1984 Big Brother new world order.

These outrageous accusations and scandalous legal philosophies tell us that if those in charge governmentally don’t like what you, yes you, believe, what you’re saying, or if they see you as a threat, then you are in danger of becoming the next one on the chopping block.

This isn’t about Trump, this is about you, me, our families, and every other God-fearing American who still has enough of a backbone to stand up for what they believe in politically, religiously and ethically.

It’s easy to be distraught and angry, believe me I am both, but we must be asking ourselves what WE can do about this.

Fortunately, the solutions are still be found in real Americans. We have a voice, and it’s time we join together to let them be heard.

As citizens, we do not have the luxury of simply allowing our politicians to do our public thinking — even from our own affiliation — and to stand by as observers. We must participate.

There are several things we can do.

First, find a politician who is pushing back against this absurd controlling behavior and write them a check. It takes guts, and money, to be a voice in the midst of the darkness and those who are the leading voices need our support, morally and financially.

Pay attention to political offices at all levels, not just U.S. congressional and presidential. We have seen the damage a bad school board can do.

Second, talk with friends, family and neighbors about what is happening. Changing the minds of two people is a major step. Find articles, posts, tweets detailing what is happening and send them everywhere to everyone. Educate your sphere of influence with the facts so when they are pressed by the loonies, they will be equipped to defend the truth.

This is no time for sticking our collective heads in the sand. It’s time for you and me to yank them out of the ground and show them how close our political systems are to near collapse.

Third, just do something! Don’t look up, don’t look down, don’t look to others, look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to make a difference. This is a dire situation. Vote in primaries and general elections, participate in a campaign, write op-eds, or speak to your civic groups.

It’s time for the gloves to come off. For conservatives, fighting internally for the title of “most pure” is a mindless and useless exercise. There are very few political candidates perfectly aligned with any of our beliefs. Spending time denouncing RINOS or right-wingers, often without mentioning their far-left opponents, bears no fruit. Keep in mind that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and anyone who is against the complete disregard for the rules and laws of our Republic by definition becomes a friend.

Although I never thought we would be here, facing this new reality, I believe there is still a fight within true Americans, those of us who stand for the flag, proudly stand and sing the one true national anthem, and know the sacrifices our ancestors made to be here, in the land of the free.

Although it might seem as if the sun is setting on the country we hold dear, I cling to the belief that if enough of us refuse to give in to this progressive nightmare pervading every area of our life, America can survive. God pray she does.

Robert Blaha is the vice chairman of the Bank at Integrity Bank and Trust in Colorado Springs and the chairman of SDR Venture in Denver.