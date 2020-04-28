BJ Scott is the former CEO at Peak Vista Community Health Centers and inaugural trustee of Colorado Springs Health Foundation and co-founder of the Affordable Housing Collaborative, a project of Age Friendly Colorado Springs’ Housing Domain. Elam Boockvar-Klein, Liam Reynolds, and Max Kronstadt, are the co-founders of the Colorado Springs Pro-Housing Partnership, a coalition that promotes local policies to bolster our affordable housing. For more information, follow them on Facebook (@ColoradoSpringsProHousingPartnership) or Twitter (@COSPHP)."