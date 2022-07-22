We have read the statistics: El Paso County, and the nation, is in the midst of an unprecedented opioid epidemic. More than 130 people a day die from opioid-related overdoses. In 2021, 227 of our El Paso County neighbors died of drug-related accidental deaths, a 22% increase over the previous year.
Of those, 101 were fentanyl-related deaths, which doubled since 2020. We have experienced an upward trend of opioid-related deaths for more than five years.
Although the outlook seems bleak, hope is not lost. We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to address this crisis with the millions of dollars in opioid settlement dollars coming to our region over the next 20 years. We need to get this right. Instead of seeing dollar signs, let’s celebrate this as an opportunity to co-create solutions to address this complex problem.
Let’s get it right by recognizing that this crisis is not a personal family issue; it is a complex community health crisis that requires empathy, a long-term commitment, and a collaborative response from the public, including elected leaders, healthcare professionals, organizational leaders, and community members.
Let’s get it right by putting community at the center of our work, engaging those most affected by this devastating disease – not just those who live it, but those who treat it. That means creating a space where people are heard, and people are given real power to make changes in the systems that repeatedly set them up to fail.
Let’s get it right by addressing the inequities people face based on their social determinants of health (e.g., housing instability, food insecurity, social isolation, financial strain, poverty, discrimination) and focus our efforts on rebuilding these broken systems so that people can access support when and where they need it. Let’s get it right by having faith in our community to approach this opportunity with a collaborative spirit of working together, supporting one another, and holding each other accountable for positive change.
I have that faith. Community Health Partnership (CHP) is working alongside dozens of community members, people with lived/living experience, treatment providers, behavioral and public health providers, health systems, criminal justice agencies, harm reduction organizations, funders, and elected officials to understand the complexities of this crisis to ultimately design a system that prevents further devastation.
I am inspired to see that El Paso County leaders from all sectors are committed to addressing this crisis along the continuum, which includes developing solutions to enhance prevention education, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and criminal justice efforts. To the families who have been ripped apart by addiction, know that we are building an army of supporters who will fight for you and those we have lost.
Amber Ptak is Chief Executive Officer, Community Health Partnership.