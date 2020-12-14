For months, the world has been watching and waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine. The promise of a resolution to this pandemic seems to be the main topic of conversation on video calls with friends, on social media, and within our own households.
While Coloradans anxiously wait to hear about vaccines, I wanted to provide some insight on the potential COVID-19 vaccines that may be given Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon and information on vaccines in general. Here’s what we know today.
Distribution
Many people are curious about specific plans for vaccine distribution. The short answer here is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will oversee COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The longer answer, state public health officials will issue guidelines prioritizing who should receive the vaccine first. Federal officials have said that health officials in Colorado will have the ultimate authority to prioritize at-risk populations in our state.
Federal health officials have also indicated that health care workers will be among those first prioritized, along with people most vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, such as those living in skilled nursing facilities. With one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the country, we have a lot of these facilities in our state.
Is it Safe?
In medicine, you must consider the risks versus benefits. This includes vaccines. Like most recommended vaccines, the ones for COVID-19, which will be administered in two doses weeks apart, can produce side effects. Some people who participated in clinical trials studying these vaccines reported fevers, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches, and soreness around injection sites. These minor symptoms are a sign that the body is responding to the vaccine as expected and building immunity.
At Kaiser Permanente, we have decades of experience administering vaccinations safely and efficiently, strictly following public health and medical guidance. Our infectious diseases physicians, including myself, have been tracking the available evidence for the COVID-19 vaccines in development.
When a COVID-19 vaccine is released, safety and efficacy data will also be released to the public. This data will be closely reviewed by our infectious disease physicians, researchers, and vaccine experts in collaboration with state public health officials.
Herd Immunity
It is important to remember that while a vaccine will be vital to ending this pandemic, it will take a long time for widespread vaccination to be achieved. It is essential that we all continue to take public health measures seriously such as physical distancing, frequent hand washing, limiting group gatherings, restricting non-essential travel, and wearing masks. We can control the spread of COVID-19 if we adhere to these recommendations.
Regarding vaccination, experts won’t know how long individual immunity lasts until we can track the response to vaccination over time. COVID-19 can have serious, life-threatening complications, and there is no way to know how COVID-19 will affect you. And if you get infected, you could spread the disease to friends, family, and others around you. COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you and those around you from illness by creating an antibody response.
The holidays are here and we all want to get out, enjoy the company of our friends and family, and share our usual traditions. But this year it must be different. Hospitals are full, health care workers and first responders are tired, and COVID-19 infection rates in Colorado and across the U.S. continue to climb. Please remember an investment now in the prevention measures we know to be effective in stopping COVID-19 will be the fastest way for us to overcome this virus and return to normal lives.
Vaccination will be an important component in this fight. Stay safe, Colorado.
Amy Duckro, DO, is Kaiser Permanente’s lead infectious diseases expert in Colorado leading the organization’s local COVID-19 response