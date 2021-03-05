As we move past a full year of living with COVID-19, I see hope, but also a growing concern over continued inequity and lack of transparency regarding vaccine distribution by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s.
A month ago, I spoke about CDPHE shorting El Paso County residents of COVID-19 vaccines as compared to Denver County, though both counties are essentially equal in size. At that time, the distribution discrepancy resulted in El Paso County receiving approximately half as many vaccine doses as Denver County. The following day, CDPHE Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan committed to correcting the discrepancy, and El Paso County officials continued to work with her staff on addressing the issue to ensure our residents receive an equitable distribution of vaccine doses. However, the shortchanging of vaccines by the state has not only continued but is increasing. The state has failed to stand by their promise and needs to answer questions as to why.
Looking at the state’s CDPHE Vaccine Dashboard on March 1, it is clear the state failed in its commitment to make up the doses that El Paso County is being shortchanged. A month ago, El Paso County lagged Denver County by approximately 50,000 doses. Today, that shortage has grown by 50%, to 75,000 doses kept from El Paso County residents in need. As indicated by a CDPHE COVID Vaccine Dashboard graphic from March 1, vaccine distribution to Denver County was at 230,000 doses while El Paso County had received only 155,000 doses from the State. This growing shortage by CDPHE is unacceptable since it was previously brought to their attention as a critical concern of ours. But this is not even the most concerning of the data indicating how the state has continued to short El Paso residents.
When CDPHE’s vaccine distribution is graphed to our share of the state’s population, El Paso County is at fourth from the bottom of all Colorado counties. And guess who is receiving a greater share than their population proportion? Denver is conspicuously at number two, and the governor’s home county, Boulder, is at sixth from the top for getting MORE than their “fair” share. This should concern every resident in El Paso County in want of a vaccine, especially since it appears Gov. Jared Polis has ignored our continued efforts to correct this shortfall.
I will not stand silent as the governor and CDPHE prioritize their home county and metro area to the detriment and punishment of El Paso County residents, especially our most at-risk during this pandemic. This is no longer simply a discrepancy as this issue has been highlighted again and again, discussed for weeks on end with CDPHE as to why they have allowed this shortchanging to continue.
In response to this continued vaccine distribution issue, I sent Gov. Polis an email requesting he investigate CDPHE and publish why the shorting of El Paso and other counties continues, and demanded they make up the vaccine doses for our residents in need, immediately. The Governor’s office responded to my formal request with a response no one should accept as appropriate: a form letter reply on how the Governor is working with the Federal government for more vaccines, ignoring every aspect of my official request regarding Colorado’s own distribution process and shortfalls.
Today, in response to the continued failure of the governor and CDPHE to correct this issue, I again ask him, publicly, to investigate who is responsible for the shortchanging of vaccine doses for our citizens. And if these shortages were a result of bias or political motivation by anyone within the governor’s office or CDPHE that they be held accountable and fired if needed.
Our El Paso County residents, especially our seniors and our most at-risk, deserve equitable health treatment by the state and the governor. Our El Paso County health professionals are ready and able to get even more shots in arms, and I request CDPHE make that happen with a fair and transparent distribution system. We should accept nothing less from the state.
Longinos Gonzalez Jr. is an El Paso County commissioner representing District 4 and a Board of Health member.