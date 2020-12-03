One of the most important lessons of the past nine months is that epidemiological models are predicated on assumptions, and that statistical data can be manipulated to conform to a variety of desired outcomes. They are therefore an alluring target for political exploitation.
It was noteworthy when a Nov. 22 study published by Johns Hopkins University, was deleted by the university because an official stated it “was being used to support false and dangerous inaccuracies about the impact of the pandemic.”
The study, titled “A closer look at U.S. deaths due to COVID-19,” was conducted by Genevieve Briand, assistant program director of the Applied Economics master’s degree program at the university. Her analysis made the astonishing conclusion that “in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.”
Briand compiled a graph from data on the CDC website representing percentages of deaths per age category from early February to early September, which includes the period from before COVID-19 was detected in the U.S. to after infection rates soared. Remarkably, the deaths of older people were unchanged prior to and after the advent of COVID-19. Because COVID-19 primarily impacts the elderly, experts anticipated an increase in the percentage of deaths in older age groups. But the CDC data didn’t support this presumption. In fact, the percentages of deaths among all age groups remain relatively the same.
She determined that the range of deaths among the older population was within the range of past years. If COVID-19 had no statistically meaningful impact on U.S. mortality rates, why is the mainstream reporting bordering on hysterical?
Her analysis led to yet another revelation when she examined the 2020 data during the same period, because COVID-19-related deaths exceeded deaths from heart diseases. This was peculiar because heart disease is generally the leading cause of death. She finally discovered the truth: when she compared the frequency of deaths per cause during that period, she learned that as opposed to the predicted increase across all causes, there was a statistically significant decrease in deaths attributed to heart disease.
She concluded, “This trend is completely contrary to the pattern observed in all previous years,” and “the total decrease in deaths by other causes almost exactly equals the increase in deaths by COVID-19.”
This is no longer merely suspicious, it’s an indictment: deaths from other diseases are being categorized as COVID-19 deaths. All of this makes the comments by top pathologist, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, even more profound, as he said the COVID “crisis” is “the greatest hoax perpetrated on an unsuspecting public”; it’s “politics playing medicine, and that’s a very dangerous game.”
This is no tin-foil hat conspiracy alarmist. Dr. Hodkinson received his general medical degrees from Cambridge University in the U.K. where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. Moreover, he is a Royal College certified general pathologist, and also a fellow of the College of American Pathologists.
With respect to the second wave that has, if you will, overtaken the media and politicians, Dr. Mike Yeadon, former chief scientific officer and VP, and allergy and respiratory research head with Pfizer Global R&D, argues that false positive results from inherently unreliable COVID tests are being used to manufacture a “second wave” based on “new cases.”
In a September paper titled, “How Likely is a Second Wave?,” Dr. Yeadon and two colleagues warned that half of tests for COVID-19 are false positives. In an interview he was asked: “We are basing a government policy, an economic policy, a civil liberties policy…on what may well be, completely erroneous data on this coronavirus?” He succinctly replied, “Yes.”
Risk analysis is integral to dealing with this matter. An article in Reason magazine in May titled “The CDC’s New ‘Best Estimate’ Implies a COVID-19 Infection Fatality Rate Below 0.3%”, would lead us to believe that the vast majority of us are far more likely to die in a car crash than from this virus.
In that regard it has much more in common with influenza than it does with SARS-CoV-1, which in the 2003 outbreak killed 9% of those infected below age 60, and nearly 50% of those above that age.
That COVID-19 has been politicized, with abridgements of our constitutional rights and devastating consequences to middle- and lower-income earners and small-business owners, is perhaps the greatest travesty of justice.
Philip Mella is the former mayor pro tem of Woodland Park and serves on the 4th Judicial Nominating Commission.