With the farm bill (“Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018”) set to expire Sept. 30, the U.S. Congress is working to draft a new, five-year farm bill with congressional hearings already underway to determine national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, crop insurance and forestry policy. Agriculture also plays a critical role in the nation’s effort to address climate change.

U.S. farmers and ranchers are at the forefront of national efforts to address climate change. But we cannot do it alone. Further reducing emissions throughout the agricultural and forestry supply chain will require a comprehensive effort involving financial and technical assistance, research investments, proactive response to innovation, public-private partnerships, and a commitment to equitable opportunities for all producers.

The funding in the recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) should be preserved in the 2023 farm bill to support these efforts. IRA provides a once-in-a-generation investment in conservation to allow farmers and ranchers to invest in climate-smart practices that create value and economic opportunity for producers. IRA funding will be used to bolster existing conservation programs, maximize climate benefits, and foster other environmental benefits across the landscape.

IRA provides an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate-smart agriculture through four of its oversubscribed conservation programs that USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service implements. Funding includes an additional $8.45 billion for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, $4.95 billion for the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, $3.25 billion for Conservation Stewardship Program and $1.4 billion for Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

The increased funding levels begin in fiscal year 2023 and rapidly build over four years. These additional investments are estimated to help hundreds of thousands of farmers and ranchers apply conservation to millions of acres of land.

These funds will provide direct climate mitigation benefits and will expand access to financial and technical assistance for producers to advance conservation on their farm, ranch, or forest land through practices like cover cropping, conservation tillage, wetland restoration, prescribed grazing, nutrient management, tree planting and more.

To that end, the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance supports robust funding for financial and technical assistance in conservation programs and urges Congress to preserve IRA investments in the 2023 Farm Bill farm-bill-recommendations.pdf.

The alliance consists of more than 80 organizations representing farmers, ranchers, forest owners, agribusinesses, manufacturers, the food and innovation sector, state governments, higher education associations, sportsmen and sportswomen, and environmental advocates.

These groups have broken through historical barriers to develop and promote shared climate policy priorities across the entire agriculture, food, and forestry value chains. Notably the alliance’s 23-member Steering Committee includes the American Farm Bureau, National Farmers Union, National Cattlemen’s Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Milk Producers Federation, Environmental Defense Fund, Nature Conservancy and Ducks Unlimited.

Coloradans and Americans overwhelmingly support public programs for conservation programs. A recent Public Attitudes About Colorado survey shows 84% of Coloradans support using public funding to protect soil and water resources while a Walton Foundation/Morning Consult poll shows 76% of Americans support helping “farmers to implement practices that protect our land, water, and health such as improving water quality, reducing soil erosion, and establishing buffers between farmland and waterways.”

Roughly 80% of Americans also support modernizing the Farm Bill to support farmers and ranchers as they implement more sustainable farming practices.

So, the table is set for a new 2023 Farm Bill. Once introduced, Congress should act quickly and pass a Farm Bill that includes shared climate policy priorities across the entire agriculture, food, and forestry value chains. These shared climate policy priorities have the strong support of farmers and ranchers and general public.

John Stulp is Colorado’s former commissioner of agriculture under Gov. Bill Ritter; water policy adviser to Gov. John Hickenlooper, and a wheat farmer and cattle rancher in Prowers County.