Airports are interesting places, something that I liken to a kind of voluntary prison.

Few things have been more affected in American life since 2020 than air travel. What began with a virtual standstill at our airports, followed by a year long period of fits and starts has now become a full fledged stampede. People’s desire to hit the road is unquenchable.

This unquenching for me began recently on a trip to New York City. It started out easily enough, flying out of Colorado Springs. An airport I would later learn by comparison to be a great airport. But we soon had to transfer through “Cell Block C” (I mean terminal C) of Denver International.

And if I left half of my parents behind for this trip, I learned quickly they had only been replaced by 90 new ones. TSA agents, unlike my parents, expect their orders to be followed the first time. Shoes off? “Yes Ma’am!” You need to go through my personal stuff? “Here, let me help you out.”

And if TSA agents are like the prison wardens, air traffic control is upper management. Invisible, inaccessible to the average person, and yet playing an important role affecting all of us. Flight attendants, at their best, provide comedic relief, on a day that many would rather forget.

And of course there are the snacks. No matter how much the fares increase, our beloved airlines constantly find ways to make our snack bags smaller until I think even a small child would be left wanting. Thank you Southwest for the 10 small pretzels on my 3 hour flight. They were delicious!

We dutifully lined up in predetermined orders, read signs well, and tried to follow directions. Together, the assembled cast stood as a reminder that what existed of my teenage freedoms were being left far behind in Colorado Springs. For all its inconveniences though, the age of jet travel far surpasses anything our ancestors could have possibly imagined as they, going in the opposite direction, settled our fair hills and valleys.

After a long flight, we landed at the new LaGuardia Airport, which looks something like a beached starship, glistening white and bustling with people from all over the world.

Ironically, it is constructed uncomfortably close to an actual prison, the infamous Rikers Island.

And at the end of my journey, perhaps not unlike a prisoner freed after a long sentence, we left with our bags in hand and a happier spirit.

Walking past fellow travelers embracing their beloved family members after homecomings long delayed, we boarded the SRS-60 bus for Manhattan Island, excited for our own new adventures which included staying in a hostel, but that is an article for another day.

Was air travel in 2023 all I hoped it could be? Certainly not.

But like in life, sometimes difficult journeys are worth the destination.

Ruth Wiseman is a Colorado native and a dual-enrolled high school student attending Pikes Peak State College.