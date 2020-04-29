At the beginning of 2020, Children’s Hospital Colorado launched an unprecedented program in two local school districts to study resiliency in elementary and middle school students. The goal is to gain understanding of how our youths respond to adversity and disappointment and the tools that should be provided to help kids bounce back from challenges and move forward.
Little did we know at the start of this program, we’d be faced with the most challenging public health crisis our world has seen in more than a century.
During this uncertain time, parents have become health coaches and teachers; health care providers and grocery workers have become frontline fighters to a pandemic; and community leaders have become models for healthy living — even survival.
We’re living through this pandemic together. This is a comforting thought because we are a community of philanthropists, activists and leaders. This community will be the first to ask: How do we deal with adversity and how can we donate time, energy and resources to help one another bounce back from the novel coronavirus pandemic quickly? Now is the time to look at how resilient Colorado Springs can be.
Health care providers: How to help our heroes
On behalf of my team and others on the frontline, I implore you to join me in remaining steadfast in following our state’s and county’s guidelines for staying at home and practicing social distancing. Nurses, doctors and other essential staff in our community’s health system are also moms, sisters, fathers, sons. They are the ones who will be impacted first if we don’t collectively work together to slow the spread. We are an on-the-go community — always seeking the next trail to hike, the next mountain to climb. Instead, use this time to explore creativity and stay close to home to help those helping us.
Experts say resiliency is improved when individuals know they have others to turn to when the going gets rough — when they know they’re not alone. I can attest to how meaningful it is for our health care workers’ mindsets when they see the positive actions community members are taking to show their support. Donate personal protective equipment. Put up signs in your front yard. Ask the health care workers in your life if you can pick up groceries or comfort items during this time.
Mental health tips: Be kind to yourself
The most important mental health tip for maintaining resilience through this pandemic is connection. When conceptualizing the resiliency program for elementary and middle school students, we asked the question: How do we connect with students to determine their unique needs?
Ask yourself that same question. How have other peoples’ needs changed due to the new coronavirus, and how can you connect with them differently? Can you set up a video chat or send more letters and texts to loved ones? Volunteer in a new capacity? Our Children’s Colorado volunteers are an example of this. While they can’t physically volunteer in the hospital, they’ve made videos thanking our health care workers and have started online fundraisers for the Children’s Colorado Foundation.
Resiliency is born in times of adversity because it requires flexibility and perseverance to navigate new territory. We’re navigating an uncertain time where jobs, schools, schedules and plans have changed. Establish a routine that works for this period. Use tools from Children’s Colorado child life specialists and community providers to create methods of education and entertainment for kids during this time. It’s OK to need a new routine and habits to cope with the “new normal” we are facing.
Community Unity: Now’s the time to come together
While we’re a community of independent individuals, Springs citizens have an outstanding track record of banding together during tough times. Our hospital systems are one example of this. We’re so thankful for the community organizations who have come together to help our team — from donating food, to sending messages of encouragement and donating PPE. Getting creative to evaluate abilities and resources and pairing them with needs of others is important for all of us now, more than ever.
Showing gratitude wherever possible is an important action when confronting the anxiety and discomfort brought on by the new coronavirus. Start a gratitude jar as a family, write thank-you notes to frontline workers, appreciate a gorgeous Colorado sunset on an evening walk.
We will get through this by giving back, prioritizing positive mental health, and uniting as one. We are resilient.
Margaret Sabin is president of Children’s Hospital Colorado, Southern Region.