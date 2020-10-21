The pandemic has infected our local economy as it has infected the world.
The worst response to the economic sludge we find ourselves in is complacency. Helplessness. That feeling that there’s nothing we can do so why do anything. I get it.
But before that helpless feeling paralyzes you, look around. Inspiration about how to get moving again is all around us.
Look at our front-line health workers. They’re putting themselves at risk, working overtime in more tense conditions than ever.
Their example should guide our way. Even as we strive to keep our community safe from the pandemic by wearing face coverings and social distancing, our community must look to work our way back to prosperity.
For some sectors, that’s easier said than done. Many local businesses have been devastated, and many of those job losses are not coming back anytime soon.
For those workers and many others, maybe it’s time to retool. Adapt. Find a new path.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has long partnered with Pikes Peak Community College to offer skill training sessions, and those efforts are now intensifying, with new free short training programs, including Nurse Aide, A+, Early Childhood Education, Carpentry, EMT, Agile and Scrum Certification, among others. These all can be completed in less than eight weeks and lead to certifications in high-demand jobs. Many of these include college credit, starting you on a path to a college degree or career-focused certificate.
These training opportunities are not only a boon to workers looking to retool or boost their careers, they’re also tremendous resources for local employers. Business and non-profit institutions can use this workforce program as a recruitment and training hub for both onboarding new employees and training their current team. Whether training customized to your businesses’ needs or guiding an employee to complete their certification, PPCC can support your team’s development. We even have grant funding available to support training costs. People can sign up for classes at ppcc.edu/training.
A related area that’s causing a lot of excitement in our workforce is a new outreach for apprenticeships. PPCC has partnered with Northrop Grumman, a leading global aerospace firm, kicking off what will be an expanding college apprenticeship program. We’re working on apprenticeships, not just within the traditional trades you’d expect, but within business — IT, hospitality and healthcare.
These extensive outreach efforts fit naturally to the mission of PPCC, which has always been geared toward practical work training. With a two-year-degree or certificate, you can get solid, well-paying jobs, such as a surgical technician or a welder.
Of course, there are no guarantees, and the local job market may get worse before it gets better. But history has taught us that a degree or certificate could be a life raft in these troubled waters. According to research from the Pew Charitable Trust, after the Great Recession, those with college degrees and certificates maintained significantly higher rates of employment and higher earnings compared with less-educated adults.
Unfortunately, many young people and older workers needing workforce retooling are putting off talk of skills training or college. They hear about outbreaks in dorms and colleges that have moved to online, and it sounds like the wrong time to think about education.
They’re wrong. This is an essential time, especially for those unemployed or underemployed. There’s more financial aid and scholarships than ever to help you out, and higher-ed institutions, like Pikes Peak Community College, have adapted remote and limited in-person classes that work. Our students have been succeeding, even through the changes brought by the pandemic, and that’s a magnificent testament to both their tenacity and the innovative spirit of our instructors. Our instructors haven’t missed a beat, embracing new technologies that often give students the choice of learning in a classroom, participating through live video or going completely online.
I realize that none of this is easy, not for the instructors nor the students. It’s hard work.
But like my father always taught me about hard work being its own reward, we just may see something extraordinary coming out of these efforts: hope. Hope for a better future for our students. Hope for a more vibrant local economy. We have to believe that no matter what happens with this virus, we will get to the other side of it. And that future we forge with our own hands just might be stronger than we ever imagined.
Dr. Lance Bolton is president of Pikes Peak Community College