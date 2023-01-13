Dustin Zvonek’s guest column from Jan. 8 paints a picture of a simple, single solution to the complex problem of homelessness: treatment first. As someone who has experienced homelessness, I know this complicated problem has a complicated answer. The author concedes that communities need interventions that are varied, not one-size-fits-all, but goes on to denigrate housing first and other models that offer safety before inviting participants to engage in self-improvement.
I am sorry for Zvonek’s loss. I also know many people who have died from substance use. And I know people who have found their way to sobriety, both through sober-first and Housing-First programs. My story falls into the latter category.
After my apartment switched ownership three years ago, the landlord decided to “nonrenew” my lease, which is what landlords do when they intend to slap a new coat of paint on the walls and begin charging double because the market will bear it. It happens more often than you’d think.
My partner and I began living in our car: he worked and I tried to scrape by on my meager disability benefits (I have lupus, among other things.) The truth for me — and for many people experiencing homelessness — was that when living on the streets one has to feel numb just to get by. I drank quite a bit in those days.
And then, we got out of the car because someone who didn’t know us took an interest in us. They offered me an apartment in a permanent supportive housing complex, through Housing First.
For a month, I was terrified and traumatized, but as I grew more comfortable in my new home, I decided that it was time to get sober, once and for all. And today, I’m celebrating over a year of sobriety, and have moved into my apartment with no housing support.
I believe I was successful for two reasons. First, I was allowed to experience the safety of having a home before I contemplated making big changes. And second, I decided for myself — not because it was mandated — to change my life.
I believe that the choice to be sober must be deeply personal, because substance use is usually not the cause of the problem — it’s a symptom of the problem. The underlying problem is trauma and how to survive day to day without needing to numb the pain of the past. Many of us can’t begin to unravel the terror of our personal histories until we are safe.
Of course, my story is just that — mine. And I’m proud of who I am today. And I’m proud that my community engages a wide variety of approaches to ensure that people don’t get left behind in our community’s efforts to leave homelessness behind.
Teresa Cisneros is a longtime resident of the Pikes Peak region, a community volunteer, and a person who formerly experienced homelessness.