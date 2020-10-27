COVID-19 has dramatically changed life as we once knew it, and adapting to the myriad of changes means many have turned to new activities to fill an abundance of time. While exercise, cleaning, and learning new skills are all worthy pursuits, we should apply some of this newfound time towards a higher goal — our relationship with college students and the younger generation. Whether these are your children, family members, neighbors, or even future clients and employees, it is important to engage, interact, and learn from the Gen Z population. This is challenging in many aspects as they have different and at times unfamiliar views, interests, and even ways of communicating.
While first-time college students may be concerned with their futures, the majority don’t have a family to care for and are not yet preoccupied with climbing the corporate ladder or taking care of aging family members. College, therefore, marks the first opportunity for many to pursue personal interests without feeling the need to conform to familial pressures. The desire to belong coupled with a desire to make the world a better place drives many students to seek membership in various groups and organizations, ultimately seeking a sense of belonging.
As more and more of the “digital age” generation enter college, the methods this generation uses to communicate with their peers among various groups can change rapidly and can appear baffling to outsiders. Today’s college students have already cycled through several mediums of communication platforms, from Facebook to Twitter to Snapchat to TikTok. Over these mediums, they use different languages, such as emoji’s, GIFs and memes, which gives them methods of communicating that often escape organizations and businesses. When businesses attempt to connect with their younger audiences, it can fall flat if they cannot properly utilize and understand meme culture.
Not only do college students quickly discover and learn each new communication medium as it debuts, but they also have a heightened sense of what is reality and what is fabricated. Gen Z students have grown up not only with parody sites such as The Onion, but also with a harsh political environment and countries and policy groups trying to manipulate their views. This has given them an apparent innate ability to detect when something is not what it seems, which can be seen with students calling on organizations to do better on issues such as BLM and Hong Kong. They will quickly recognize organizations and companies trying too hard un-earnestly, or even worse, not trying at all.
The desire to belong combines with young people’s sense of high moral values that translates to some of the most active organizing of the era. This is evident in the vast numbers of young people who organized and came out for the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Greta Thunberg organized and motivated her classmates along with students around the world to demonstrate against climate change. Even with the risk of COVID students rally in record numbers to take part in the Black Lives Matter movement, get out the vote, and other issues they are passionate about. The younger generation possesses energy and passion for causes that matter while simultaneously showing a tremendous amount of self-regulation. They have a desire to be better than those before them with the increased popularity of “cancel culture,” whereby offensive actions and ideas are recognized and called out.
Given the effect the Gen Z population can have when they organize around a cause, it is understandable that businesses will want to connect with that audience. This can be easier said than done if the business does not truly understand how to speak their language and can hurt organizations on brands – think Pokemon-go to the polls. Conversely, Wendy’s has embraced the use of memes on their social media pages, as well as calling out or roasting those that the burger chains to gain clout. These actions attract the attention of younger people, who recognize and praise this behavior.
Companies desire to relate and tackle social causes reach more ears from the younger demographic — learning to use their languages will metaphorically speak volumes.
In order for companies, businesses, and organizations to effectively reach the younger generations, these traits of Gen Z youth need to be kept in mind and effort needs to be made to communicate with them on their terms. College students can wield tremendous power for social causes. Learning their languages and communication platforms will enable older people to connect with them as their parents, family, friends, and organizers. Now, with extra time to invest, we have the opportunity to build that human capital and, with them, continue to build a better future for generations to come.
Joshua Bak-Brevik Senior Consultant at APCO Worldwide focusing on media, grassroots and youth outreach.