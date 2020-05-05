The COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented in our lifetimes. Nearly every Coloradan has been impacted in some way by the pandemic. While there is no playbook on coronavirus response, we are all learning to adjust our strategies for navigating this time. As the rental housing industry calls for additional backing in the face of this crisis, it’s important for Coloradans to do their part to preserve assistance for those most in need.
The federal government has implemented financial relief packages, which have helped small businesses remain open and Coloradans remain employed despite our economy grinding to a halt to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, just one-third of rental housing providers were eligible for federal mortgage assistance. The other two-thirds, at this point, must rely on rental payments to pay mortgages and all of the other bills and utilities that rent is used to pay.
Fortunately, the CARES Act disaster relief package passed by Congress offered unprecedented help to Coloradans and beyond by expanding unemployment benefits to the majority of workers and freelancers. The combination of the CARES Act funding and state unemployment benefits provides Coloradans an extra $600 per week for residents who make up to $75,000 per year in addition to the federal stimulus check of $1,200. Thankfully, these funds have closed the gap for many Coloradans.
These payments were sent to Coloradans from the federal and state governments to pay for essential items, such as housing, food, utilities and other mandatory costs.
While some Coloradans are calling for a moratorium on mortgage payments in the hope that renters who have been affected by COVID-19 can skip their rental payments, the truth is that this strategy leaves much to be desired. A recent study showed that rent payments only make up 39% of mortgage payments, but it’s still a critical expense as skipping mortgage payments puts rental housing providers at risk of foreclosure. Any foreclosure would put all residents at risk of losing their housing. The other 61% of rent payments go toward paying employees (27%), who have families of their own to support; property taxes (14%), which support the community by funding schools, teachers, emergency services, and transportation; capital expenditures (10%), which ensure properties are safe and cared for; and owners (9%), which include public pensions and 401(k)s that support Coloradans in retirement.
Additional federal and state funding would certainly help rental housing providers; however, it is important for Coloradans who are able to pay their rent to do so.
A very small, but vocal, minority of renters have unfortunately seized this opportunity to call for rent strikes. Not only is this contrary to the spirit of unity that we must embrace to effectively help each other through this crisis, but it also harms those who most need help. Rent strikes threaten a rental housing provider’s ability to pay their mortgage, exposing them to foreclosure action and renters to fewer rental housing options. In addition, those who fall behind on rent payments without working on an arrangement with their housing provider may hinder their ability to rent in the future and may dig themselves into a financial hole that will be difficult to fill.
The majority of housing providers are compassionate to the plight of residents impacted by the pandemic and understand that while over 90% of Coloradans were able to pay rent in April, this number may decrease in May due to further job and income loss.
To help renters, the Colorado Apartment Association has recommended that housing providers halt rent increases, waive late fees, not execute on evictions, and offer payment plans for those who are under financial strains. While not every housing provider is in a financial position to offer all of these options or all of these options at the same time, they are doing the best they can with the limited resources they have. Additionally, the Colorado Apartment Association owners, members and managers have identified a way to help the renters who have had job or income loss due to COVID-19 and is setting up a fund for donations through the Resident Relief Foundation. The Colorado Apartment Association will also be making a contribution to that fund. However, it remains important that residents continue to work with their housing providers.
Coloradans can contribute in small, meaningful ways to fight back against coronavirus. During this time, we should unite around working together and finding solutions to meet financial obligations. We all win when people can stay in their homes.
Terry Simone is the president of the Colorado Apartment Association.