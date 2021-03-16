We’ve seen some blow-back from a wide variety of Coloradans on Gov. Jared Polis’ proclamation of MeatOut Day. According to the proclamation, it’s a good idea to fast from meat for health and environmental reasons.
But I’d like to take it one step farther and expand it to all Colorado products that have health and environmental consequences. It only seems fair.
As the Gazette editorial board recently pointed out, for example, marijuana has known health impacts, especially and most obviously, smoking. And as the recent study by scientists at our own Colorado State University shows, there are substantial environmental impacts in Colorado, just from energy use, not even counting chemicals such as fertilizers and pesticides.
And what about craft beer, another Colorado product?
Health impacts of alcohol are well known, and all those fields of barley and hops could be converted back to native vegetation, and the water put back in streams.
Actually, dry January is a thing, so perhaps Gov. Polis should proclaim that as well.
We could have “Tourist Out” day because tourists use fossil fuels, put stress on water and sewer systems, and can transmit diseases.
After that it gets a bit more painful and difficult to accomplish. We could have a “Coal Out” day in which all of our coal plants shut down, and some of us abstain from electricity.
Because we know that burning coal for energy has health and environmental impacts.
The most difficult one, especially, as I sit here in a blizzard, is “Oil and Gas Out” day. That day we’d have to abstain from using gas powered vehicles, including snowplows, as well as natural gas for heating and electricity.
But then there are lubricants and plastics, which include COVID-19 masks and shields, and it seems fairly unimaginable to accomplish.
Sure, those ideas are tongue-in-cheek and I’m sure you can imagine others. But what could we learn from even considering such an expansion of the “Meat Out” concept?
First, we’d learn that everything we use has some kind of environmental and health concerns.
Second, as difficult as it might be for many of us to admit, especially us craft beer drinkers, we’d also learn that some products are more essential for daily life than others.
Third, we’d learn to appreciate the products and the people who work hard every day to produce food and drink and the energy that supplies and transports them. It’s easy to hate “corporations” and forget they are composed of our neighbors in Colorado.
We also might also begin to wonder why certain Colorado industries, and the mostly rural people who work in them, seem to examined more closely than others. We might wonder whether this is due to the fact that the centers of government, academia, and increasingly the media in this country are located on the coasts.
One of my social scientist colleagues calls this “domestic imperialism.” I’d say Colorado should stand up for its own. That’s up, not out.
Sharon Friedman has extensive experience in the science and public policy of forests and grasslands. She edits a forest and federal lands policy blog called The Smokey Wire.