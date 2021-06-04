It’s been a tough year for many industries, but none were hit harder than our local restaurants.
Colorado’s closure policy was more stringent than many states across the country, and collectively, Colorado restaurants lost $3 billion last year.
As our vaccination rates continue to rise and capacity restrictions are lifted, our restaurants and restaurant workers are on the road to recovery, but we must continue to support them.
Early in the pandemic response, we joined the Colorado Restaurant Association in asking Gov. Jared Polis to suspend certain liquor laws to allow restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages alongside the carryout orders that flowed into restaurants as Coloradans stepped up to support their favorite shuttered eateries.
The governor issued an executive order for the emergency period, and those cocktails to go brought in much-needed revenue, helping many of our local restaurants stay afloat in the middle of one of the hardest years they’ve ever had. Now, the state Legislature is reviewing a bill that would extend that lifeline for five years.
Consider the losses suffered by our restaurants and restaurant workers:
• Restaurants and other eating places contributed more than $777 million to gross regional product in 2020.
• In Colorado Springs, leisure and hospitality businesses, including food services, closed at a rate of 37%.
• From January 2020 to May 2021, local consumer restaurant and hotel spending decreased by 35%.
• In 2020, 8% of restaurant jobs, or 2,011, were lost in the Pikes Peak region, more than any other industry over the course of the pandemic.
Our local restaurants are more than just an industry that we at the Chamber & EDC track on our spreadsheets.
They are places we go to gather, to connect, and to gain respite. As Anthony Bourdain said, “Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of nationalist feeling, ethnic feeling, your personal history, your province, your region, your tribe, your grandma. It’s inseparable from those from the get-go.” To go cocktails were part of how restaurants helped us bring that experience home with us when we couldn’t go out.
Businesses innovated during the pandemic, as they always do, and there are some great ideas born out of the crisis that we should keep. Cocktails to go is one of those.
According to a recent survey from the Colorado Restaurant Association, 85% of Colorado Springs adults over age 21 support this effort.
We love the opportunity to pick up takeout and pair our meals with a beverage, made just right by our favorite bartender.
Restaurants need all the financial help we can give this year: the Colorado Restaurant Association expects a full recovery to take three to five years, at a minimum.
Extending to go alcoholic beverages will not make up for all the revenue our restaurants have lost, but it does give these businesses a fighting chance at survival during a long recovery.
Please join us in supporting the passage of the alcohol to-go legislation, HB21-1027, by contacting your legislators today. Find their contact information on our website, www.cscedc.com.
And be sure to tip generously on your next order.
Rachel Beck is vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation.