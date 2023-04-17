This week, tens of thousands of space leaders and experts from around the globe will convene at The Broadmoor Hotel to kick-off the 37th annual Space Symposium. Well-regarded as the world’s premier space gathering, this week-long conference will bring together experts from government, industry, and academia to evaluate the progress that has been made in defense and civil space and set the course for future achievements. There is no better place to honor past successes and plan for future breakthroughs than Colorado Springs, the nation’s capital for space innovation. As Chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, I am pleased to welcome our guests to this year’s Space Symposium.

The legacy of space discovery, development, and advancement is deeply rooted in Colorado Springs. Here, our perspective on and approach to advancing space encompasses the fresh minds of the cadets at the Air Force Academy to the expertise of the Commander of U.S. Northern Command at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station. It evolves with every commissioned and noncommissioned space operator and Guardian serving at Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases. The drive to advance our space technologies and further our space defense capabilities ripples through the broader Colorado Springs community and the space industry it fosters.

The United States continues to experience a sense of wonder regarding space. Just two weeks ago the National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced the four astronauts who will orbit the moon aboard Artemis II. American leadership in civil space exploration can be seen here in Colorado Springs. Kratos RT Logic and other companies in my District are a part of the Orion program, working directly on the spacecraft these astronauts will use to transit around the moon. Collins Aerospace will be crafting the spacesuits that Artemis III astronauts will wear on the surface of the moon. Hundreds of small and large space companies here in the Springs provide the software, hardware, and technological solutions that will make both defense and civil defense concepts a reality.

We have been blessed that for decades the space culture that is cultivated in the Pikes Peak Region has grown within a peaceful and benign environment. These positive innovations have fostered breakthrough developments which will result in the global space economy reaching one trillion dollars in value by the end of this decade. The investments we have made in the space domain and our reliance on space-based assets like GPS have made this domain essential to our way of life. Our adversaries have determined that they can coerce and undercut our interests by making space a warfighting domain, causing us to spread our efforts between civil advancements and the defense of space and space assets.

In 2018, the United States started to formally address this new challenge by forming the United States Space Force and Space Command. Colorado Springs has been a fertile soil for these organizations to take shape due to our legacy of generating world-class ideas for space — many of these concepts originating since 1984 from the annual Space Symposium.

Today, Colorado Springs happily hosts a large majority of space operations at the National Space Defense Center, Space Operations Command, Space Training and Readiness Command, the 310th Space Wing – and of course, the provisional and appropriate headquarters of U.S. Space Command.

I am honored to represent this District and all that it represents for the space community in the U.S. House of Representatives. As Chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee, I have the privilege and responsibility to work on our nation’s most consequential national security challenges daily. This year I have four strategic forces priorities that will shape our nation’s deterrence posture: accelerating testing of offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities; achieving full modernization of our nuclear triad while addressing China’s nuclear breakout; advancing missile defense technology to address modern and future missile threats; and fostering rapid growth in the national security space domain to stay ahead of our adversaries.

To those who are gathered in Colorado Springs this week for Space Symposium, I hope that your interactions will foster creative approaches to the challenges we face as we move rapidly in space. The specific national security initiatives I am driving in Congress regarding the misuse and overuse of classification labels, the need to streamline space acquisitions, and better incorporate small businesses into our space procurements, will greatly benefit from your expertise and insights. I look forward to another year of fantastic achievements in space, beginning right here in Colorado Springs, and to working with each of you to accelerate and combine our efforts.

Rep. Doug Lamborn has {span}served as the U.S. representative for Colorado’s 5th congressional district since 2007.{/span}