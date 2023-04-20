Spending my childhood in Belgium before moving to England as a young man, Europe always felt like my future. While I grew up visiting my mother’s side of the family in the U.S., I never thought I’d one day call America home. Yet here I am.

Everything changed one evening when I was 18 at a bonfire under the starry Colorado sky. I had family in the state and regularly visited throughout my childhood and youth, but I never had a reason to stick around until I met my now-wife, Hayley, that night.

We started a long-distance friendship, which ultimately turned into a relationship, for more than five years before we got married under that same Colorado sky in 2021.

This Earth Day, I’m reflecting on the massive role Colorado has played not only in my marriage, but also in finding my home and igniting my passions. It’s where I met my wife, where we fell in love, where we got engaged, and where we exchanged our vows in front of our friends and family. I’ll never forget asking her to marry me as the sun rose above the San Juan Mountains, or the way she looked on our wedding day at Sombrilla Springs Ranch. Colorado’s mountains and rivers were the stage for many smaller moments, too: hiking, skiing, and spending quality time outdoors together. It’s where I not only fell in love with my wife, but with America, which I now call home.

As I got to know Hayley, she told me stories of her childhood, growing up in a small, rural town called Pagosa Springs, nestled in the San Juans. My favorite story took place along a local river where Hayley fished with her father, Bart. As they caught and released fish, a young Hayley discovered that her hook had injured the fish she caught. Distraught, she asked Bart for help to no avail. When they released the fish, it floated to the top of the river. Hayley, still a little girl at the time, cried and felt guilty for the accidental loss of life. But at that moment, something unexpected happened.

Right in front of Hayley and Bart’s eyes, an American bald eagle swooped down to the river, catching the fish in its claws. Unbeknownst to her, Hayley had simply taken part in the cycle of life out in the Colorado wilderness. Everything worked out as it was meant to be.

It’s stories like this, and experiences of my own, in Colorado that fuel not only my passion for the natural world, but my faith as well. These two passions — love of God and love of creation — are deeply entwined. In Washington, D.C., where Hayley and I now live, we are supporting our church in a project to purchase and restore the building where Teddy Roosevelt — the “conservation president” — attended service while he was president. Moreover, through my work with a conservative environmental nonprofit, I have the honor of connecting with folks from across the country who share similar values.

Just as President Roosevelt discovered his passion for the natural world out in South Dakota, my passion for our planet was truly ignited in Colorado. The beautiful mountains and rivers immediately felt like home and reminded me why I was so passionate about protecting our natural environment. Of course, I am most grateful for Colorado leading me to the love of my life, and there’s nothing quite like watching the sun set over the Rocky Mountains, together.

The state of Colorado led me to find my home in the United States, and I could not be more grateful.

Christopher Barnard is the vice president of external affairs at the American Conservation Coalition and is based in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisBarnardDL.