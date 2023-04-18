“The theory of the Communists can be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property.” So said Karl Mark in his 1848 book, The Communist Manifesto. While very few in the Colorado State Legislature would self-identify as outright Marxist Communists, many of their actions and policies align with the Marxist philosophy against private property.

I would like to distinguish between the older “Hard Marxism” and the newer “Soft Marxism”. Under Hard Marxism, government seizes private property by outright force and takes collective ownership. That was the case in Cuba, North Korea, Communist China, the former Soviet Union, and elsewhere.

But Hard Marxism led to well over 120 million civilians being killed by their government, with billions more being impoverished and enslaved. The horrors of that system have been exposed and a Soft Marxism has spread in its place. Under Soft Marxism, government does not outright seize control of private property. Instead, government uses taxes and regulations to control the property. While property remains under private ownership, its use is controlled by government. This Soft Marxism has a lot in common with a Fascist form of economic organization, the conjoining of business and government. Government uses force or threat of force only when necessary.

But surely this cannot happen in Colorado, where property rights are enshrined in our State Constitution: “That all persons have certain natural, essential and inalienable rights, among which may be reckoned the right of enjoying and defending their lives and liberties; that of acquiring, possessing, and protecting property; and of seeking and obtaining their safety and happiness.” (Colorado State Constitution, Article II, Section 3) Sadly, property rights in Colorado have been eroded through Soft Marxism, and the erosion is accelerating. Governor Polis is pushing to bring all authority over housing to the State government. Here are just a few current examples.

SB23-184 “Protections for Residential Tenants”. This bill gives control to the State government of rental terms such as income requirements and security deposits.

SB23-213: “Land Use”. This bill authorizes centralized control to the State government of land use and development.

HB23-1115 “Repeal Prohibition Local Residential Rent Control”. This bill gives centralized authority to control rents to the State government.

While the titles of these bills, and government control, may sound appealing to people who are struggling, the results inevitably lead to less availability. Centralized control at the State level is not confined to housing. Here is an example of Soft Marxism giving control of certain financial transactions to State government.

HB23-1229 “Amending Terms Consumer Lending Laws”. This bill gives the State government centralized authority to control the lending terms of small consumer loans.

These bills, and many more, are being done in the name of consumer protection and of affordable housing. Such tyrannical authoritarian rule is always presented for our own good, with no consideration of the long-run effects and unintended consequences.

The science of Economics teaches us that the highest level of human prosperity and flourishing happens under the conditions of free markets, private property, and the just rule of law. History shows that government control of markets and property through capricious law results in less prosperity and less flourishing, not more. The long-run effects and unintended consequences of increasing government control always result in fewer goods and services being available. Fewer goods and services also result in higher prices. These attempts to increase availability through the force of government are doomed to fail.

Jamie Diamond, CEO of one of the world’s largest and most powerful banks, JP Morgan Chase, has recently stated that force may be necessary to have government invoke eminent domain and seize private property by force, to create more wind farms and solar panel farms. This will all be for the greater good, Diamond says, in claiming to fight climate change. With this kind of corporate leadership, one must wonder at what point this Soft Marxism might morph back into the Hard Marxism of the past – control of the economy enforced at gunpoint or threat of gunpoint.

Do we want powerful special interests and government bureaucrats to decide what is the greater good? In Colorado, these Soft Marxists seem to have no end to their plans to control our private property. Busybody legislators keep seizing more and more tyrannical authoritarian control over our economy. Since We The People are the economy, then control of the economy must ultimately mean control over us.

We need to be reminded of the warning against government control and central planning, by the words of FA Hayek in his 1974 Nobel Prize lecture on Economics, “The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they actually know about what they imagine they can design.”

Paul Prentice is Vice Chair, El Paso County Republican Strategy Forum.