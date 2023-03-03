With more than 8 million acres facing high or very high wildfire risk, Colorado is in the midst of a wildfire crisis. Since 2020, over 700,000 acres have burned in the state. Much of the debate has understandably focused on the role of federal lands, but expanding the use of forest management tools like prescribed fire on Colorado’s state, private, and tribal land would significantly benefit community protection and forest resilience.

Controlled burns, of course, entail risk, too. New Mexico’s Hermits Peak Fire of 2022 was the consequence of an escaped burn and resulted in over 340,000 acres scorched and a 90-day nationwide halt on the practice. While this fire was tragic and understandably left many feeling uneasy about the use of prescribed fire, the Forest Service has found that more than 99.8% of its controlled burns go according to plan.

The benefits of proactively treating our forests with prescribed fire vastly outweigh the risks, as was made clear in recent high-profile wildfires. When a raging wildfire meets forest land treated with mechanical thinning and prescribed fire, the fire behavior changes, and the flames drop from the canopy to the forest floor, becoming more manageable and less destructive. For this reason, there is now broad consensus among ecologists and fire scientists that prescribed fire is necessary to tackle the wildfire crisis.

While federal lands make up the bulk of forested acres in Colorado, private lands still have an essential role in fostering more resilient forests. Thirty-five percent of Colorado’s forests are found on state and private lands, making private landowners a key player in addressing this crisis. And state policy plays a key role in how controlled burns take place on private land.

Private lands often serve as buffers between developed areas and more remote public lands — the wildland-urban interface — or within a patchwork of fire-prone wildlands. Improving fire resilience on private lands through prescribed burns can provide valuable firebreaks that slow down or weaken large fires. State policymakers and private land managers have the opportunity to accelerate the pace and scale of prescribed fire use. This is important for a high-risk state like Colorado.

As a new report we co-wrote makes clear, overly burdensome, complex, or unclear policies make the use of controlled burns in the Centennial State limited, scattered, and inconsistent. The challenge for Colorado is to adopt policies that mitigate risks without being so onerous that they discourage landowners from using prescribed fire.

To its credit, Colorado was the first western state, by nearly a decade, to recognize the need for controlled burns and develop a voluntary certification program to give landowners and entrepreneurs opportunities to learn how to apply prescribed fire. Voluntary certification is an effective way to make private landowners more confident using prescribed fire and the public more comfortable that they can do so safely.

However, Colorado’s certification program offers few and infrequent training and practice opportunities to scale up prescribed fire in the time and to the levels needed.

For instance, Colorado is currently advertising only one training opportunity under its certification program, scheduled for February 2023 with the specific date “TBD.” With only a few days left in the month, this training is presumably not going to take place.

To make its certification program more effective, the state should support the development of private, voluntary training programs and count their completion toward certification. It should also provide a streamlined path for certified burners from other states to qualify under Colorado’s program. These reforms could help the state train and certify burners at the pace required to tackle the wildfire crisis.

In the meantime, Colorado should clarify the liability standard that applies to landowners and entrepreneurs who have not yet had an opportunity to become certified. Surveys show fear of legal liability is a major deterrent to the use of controlled burns.

In Colorado, this fear is especially significant because the state has no clear standard for determining liability for burners that are not yet certified by the state, leaving landowners to fear the worst.

There is strong evidence that adopting a clear standard that only holds prescribed burners responsible for escapes caused by their carelessness can significantly boost adoption of this tool.

Colorado has a significant opportunity to build on its early leadership, recognizing the positive role private landowners can play in mitigating the wildfire crisis. Clarifying the state’s liability standard would incentivize more landowners to use controlled burning to help reduce Colorado’s overall wildfire risk and protect our communities and forests.

Jonathan Wood is the vice president of law and policy at the Property and Environment Research Center. Morgan Varner is the director of research at Tall Timbers. They are the authors of “Burn Back Better: How Western States Can Encourage Prescribed Fire on Private Lands.”