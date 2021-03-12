It’s been one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Colorado. Nearly 6,000 Coloradans have lost their lives to this virus, and more than 23,000 were hospitalized. Over the past year, most Coloradans united in shared goals and common sacrifices to protect each other and the hospital system, while trying to live as normal lives as possible during a pandemic.
From day one, our focus as state government has been on saving as many lives as possible, in every community. Any claim that the state has withheld lifesaving support based on politics is patently false. In fact, our nonpartisan state workers and their local government partners have tirelessly pursued solutions to save lives.
El Paso County Public Health is one of those partners, and we are working closely with them to ensure El Paso County residents have equitable access to limited vaccines.
We are committed to distributing the vaccine efficiently and equitably across Colorado. As enrolled COVID vaccine providers and vaccine supplies have increased, Colorado uses a standard allocation method that takes into account the following factors:
The county’s population.
Average weekly throughput at the health system, provider, and local public health agency level. (How quickly the providers are able to administer doses as they receive them, calculated as an average weekly percent of doses administered in the same week doses are received.)
Provider-identified maximum weekly throughput. (The maximum number of doses providers have told us they can administer per week.)
Number and size of community vaccination sites and events. If a community has planned a vaccination site, we try to meet the need for that site.
We coordinate with providers and local public health agencies on a weekly basis, which includes being in close communication with El Paso County Public Health. We are doing everything we can to help communities scale up and administer as many doses as possible.
The state reports vaccine distribution and administration daily on its vaccine dashboard.
As of March 7, the state had distributed 177,890 vaccine doses to El Paso County. These figures don’t include the 34,000 doses distributed directly to El Paso County veterans and members of the military through the federal government. The state has allocated the county 98.2% of its share of the state’s population, and with the additional federal doses, El Paso county has 99.7% of its proportional share of vaccines.
The difference in allocations earlier in the response is attributable to the initial distribution of vaccines in phase 1A that was focused on hospital systems vaccinating critical health care workers.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when compared to Denver county, El Paso County has 2,100 fewer hospital workers.
In addition, last week, the state offered a very large allotment of 13,000 vaccine doses, of which El Paso County accepted 6,700. El Paso County Public Health did the right thing to save the most Colorado lives by only accepting the number of doses the community could quickly use — allowing the rest to be allocated to other communities that could administer them.
The state and the county are teaming up to get as many vaccines into arms as possible. The state is sending vaccine response teams to increase the capacity of vaccination clinics, making additional doses available, and helping to coordinate a community vaccine site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
The vaccine is the most rapid and surefire pathway back to the normalcy we all miss. We need leaders in our Colorado communities to focus their efforts on inspiring residents to get vaccinated. We believe this will only be successful if we all strive to strengthen trust in this collaborative vaccination effort. This is not a zero-sum equation: We are all in this together, and we all benefit from getting the most Coloradans vaccinated as soon as possible, and not letting a single dose go to waste.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan is executive director at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Stan Hilkey is executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety.