Americans have been patient with our political leaders as they have acted swiftly and decisively to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus of 2019 (COVID-19). Unfortunately, the pandemic has become an occasion for an ideological power grab by the Boulder elite who are running the show in Colorado.
This past week, Boulder resident and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, announced he unilaterally placed Colorado in the Western States Pact to coordinate coronavirus strategy. The label is misleading, as the only states a part of the pact are the left coast states, plus Nevada and now Colorado.
The goal of the coordination strategy is to have a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach to containing the spread of COVID-19. In a letter to the governor, we have argued passionately against a big-government, one-size approach. The pact excludes Colorado’s neighbors such as — Arizona, Nebraska, Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming — states that have similar characteristics and populations to Colorado. Why weren’t these states included? The answer might be they are the wrong political ideology for the Democrat extremists running our state.
If joining a pact without the consent of the governed sounds familiar, it was last legislative session that the Boulder elite of Gov. Polis, Speaker KC Becker, Senate Majority Leader Fenberg, all of Boulder, and House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, who was raised in Boulder, ramrodded legislation through the Legislature and into law that forced Colorado to join the National Popular Vote Compact. This pact gives Colorado’s electoral votes to liberal population centers such as — New York, California, and Washington — thereby denying Coloradans an effective voice in the outcome of presidential elections.
Once again, the leftist Boulder elite are giving away Colorado’s sovereignty to progressive coastal states that couldn’t care less about individual citizens from Sterling to Montrose or Greeley to Colorado Springs.
As the people’s elected representatives, we were never consulted, nor consented, to Colorado joining the Western States Pact.
Had we been consulted, we would have objected, because we believe in Coloradans being capable of individual responsibility and knowing how to voluntarily work together to keep the economy open and stop the spread of this dangerous novel virus.
We want to work with the governor to craft policies designed to make our state and people flourish. Our commitments, however, are not to the political leadership of other states, but to the people of our communities that make up the Colorado we know and love.
We hope the governor will join us as we work to revive Colorado and put Coloradans first.