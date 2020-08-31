The state motto of Colorado is “nil sine numine” (“nothing without the Deity”). But we seem to be operating under a different logo, ‘nil sine Jared.’ As of 2020, our governor decides what businesses are essential, which ones can reopen under what conditions, how to spend $1.6 billion in federal taxpayer dollars (from the CARES Act), even how late bars can stay open across the state. As a result, thousands of businesses have closed and hundreds of thousands of individuals have lost their jobs. People are suffering, and we’ve yet to feel the full impact of the governor’s actions. I believe many of his recent executive orders are unconstitutional, and as minority leader in the House of Representatives I’m suing the governor to stop him.
In 1876, the people of Colorado created and approved our state constitution; our governor, Legislature, and courts have been guided by it ever since. As Justice Gabbert of the Colorado Supreme Court once wrote, “The constitution is the paramount law.” But in 2012 ,the General Assembly (Colorado’s House and Senate) passed the “Colorado Disaster Emergency Act”. It gave sweeping powers to the governor in times of emergency. The act, especially its use by Gov. Polis over these past five months, violates the most basic tenets of our constitution. To understand why, we have to travel back in time.
In the 18th and 19th centuries, the people in the American colonies and in Colorado spoke. And they spoke with clarity. They expressed their longing for a kind of government that would recognize their values, rights and authority. The opening words (the ‘preamble’) of the United State and Colorado Constitutions are, “We, the people …” In what follows, “the people” described the form of government they established for themselves and their posterity. Colorado’s constitution explicitly says, “all political power is vested in and derived from the people” (Article 2, section 1).
In Article 3 of the state constitution, the people divided power among the executive, legislative and judicial branches (as happened in the federal constitution).
In particular, Colorado’s executive branch (the governor and his lieutenant) is required to faithfully execute the laws of the state while the laws must come from the Legislature. On this latter point the constitution is clear: “No law shall be passed except by bill” (Article 5, section 17). The people of Colorado gave elected members of the legislative branch alone the responsibility to create laws. The constitution also emphasizes that each branch of government must stay in its lane, so to speak. It says no member of one branch can exercise the powers of another branch “except as in this constitution expressly directed or permitted” (Article 3).
This is where Gov,. Polis’ executive orders fall short. In his July 16 rollout of new rules, including the mandate to wear a mask in public, the governor said, “This is a law like any other.” No, it (and they) is not. Under our Constitution, bills are proposed and passed through the Colorado House and Senate. They are subject to public hearings, debates and amendments in both bodies. Only after this process is complete do bills go to the governor to be signed into law. That’s not the process for executive orders.
The checks and balances of power in our state and federal constitutions are there to insure no person or branch of government becomes dictatorial in its use of power.
If history teaches anything, it’s that the temptation to accumulate power is strong. In 2020, our governor has done just that.
In acting alone, the governor has simply ignored the process established by the people via the constitution and set a troubling precedent. His executive orders (about 175 as of last count) weren’t subject to public hearings or lengthy public debates; they simply flowed from the governor’s brain to a word processor. In addition, under Gov. Polis, the procedural safeguards of the “State Administrative Procedures Act”, which mandates the process for creating regulations (including requirements for public notices, public hearings, and the like), have also been swept aside. The Public Health Department now makes rules as they and Jared see fit. This has happened for months, with no end in sight. And it’s wrong.
I believe wearing a mask in public is a good idea, ditto social distancing. I defend the right of private businesses to require customers to wear masks. But the debate is not whether mask wearing is a good idea for thee or me; it’s whether the governor is authorized by the constitution to bypass the Legislature to make every good or common sense idea (like social distancing or, perhaps, daily exercise) into a law or regulation with the threat of fines, penalties or other sanctions behind it.
Nothing in our constitution “expressly” gives the governor the vast power he now wields and under which so many of our fellow citizens have suffered. I’ve asked the Colorado Supreme Court to exercise its constitutional authority and rein him in; otherwise, we’ll continue to be reigned by him. Under that scenario, who knows what Polis mandate comes next? Daily exercise, anyone? If Jared says so.
Patrick Neville is minority leader in the Colorado House of Representatives.