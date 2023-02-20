On Sundays, I have family dinner with my cousin and his family. We grew up like siblings and big, Italian family dinners are a staple of our week. When the .27 cent retail delivery fee hit the streets, it was the topic of conversation at the dinner table that Sunday. I tell you this story because my cousin is not political or even active in politics. He wants to go to work and provide for his family in our great state, but is afraid that the rising cost of living will drive him and his family out of the Colorado that he loves.

During my campaign I knocked hundreds of doors in my district and many other districts as I crossed Colorado, helping candidates to get elected to office. The number one issue that I heard repeatedly was complaints about the retail delivery fee. I promised my constituents that, if elected, I would work to repeal this fee. I always try to keep my promises.

I chose to live in Colorado because of the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. I thought that any state that allowed its residents to vote on tax increases had to be one of the freest states, and I will always defend the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights. During the pandemic, when the government shut down our schools and businesses, we were told to stay home, to get our groceries delivered. Now, the government is taxing you for it. The retail delivery fee violates the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights, embodied in our Colorado Constitution, and must be rolled back by repealing this tax disguised as a fee.

Part of the purpose of the retail delivery fee is to invest money in transportation needs. I am still struggling to understand how a delivery company, like Amazon for example, is putting more wear and tear on our roads by delivering six packages at once versus me driving all around town, to six different stores, to pick up the goods necessary to meet my family’s needs.

Do I believe that the state should be investing in our infrastructure and fixing our roads? Absolutely! Transportation is within the proper role of government. But does the State of Colorado have a revenue problem? No. Our state budget has grown to approximately $34.6 billion dollars, the largest budget in our state’s history. What the state has, rather, is a prioritization problem.

When I was a local government official, I helped manage our county’s budget by prioritizing the services that government should be doing, like addressing infrastructure and transportation needs. I now call on the state government to do just that and stop taxing the hardworking families of Colorado. When is enough money enough? When will we see that the solution is to hold our legislators accountable for the management of our taxpayer dollars, not further the financial demands on our hard-working and struggling families? It is time to stop nickel-and- diming the hardworking people of Colorado.

Today Colorado families are struggling with record-high levels of inflation. Costs continue to rise in Colorado as more and more fees are imposed on families, against their wills and beyond their control. It is time to give Coloradans back their voice, and their vote, as it relates to tax increases.

The .27 cent delivery fee is not trivial, its effects are not imperceptible, and it greatly affects our citizens- especially those who are already struggling to pay the bills and provide for their families. It is moments like this when policies, and their real-life effects on our families, become apparent. And it is moments like this that we must stand together and make our voices heard against seemingly innocuous policies that do not promote the flourishing of Coloradans and our great state. At a time of record high inflation, new grocery bag fees, and a gas fee increase about to take effect, the last thing Coloradans need is another tax disguised as a “fee.”

Please lend your voice to the conversation as House Bill 23-1166 goes through committee this week. We can do better in Colorado. We must do better. Coloradans deserve nothing less.

Rose Pugliese is a state representative from El Paso County.