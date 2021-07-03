In her recent op-ed in USA Today, Jena Griswold, doesn’t make a single salient point. The Colorado secretary of state sounds more like an MSNBC commentator spreading misinformation like the plague than an elected official.
Contrary to Griswold’s statements, there is no attempt to erode public confidence in U.S. elections, because that confidence went out the window in November 2020.
Most agree that proving a fair and free election in Arizona’s Mericopa county could accomplish healing many American’s psyches and enabling a highly fractured America to move forward.
The argument of not verifying beyond reproach undermines United States methodology. Trust but verify is an American absolute. As a matter fact, it would actually be un-American to not desire to get to the bottom of disputable arguments beyond reasonable doubt. So a “Fraudit” argument is shallow, and partisan at best.
Griswold might believe, as many do, that winning is all that matters and the process of getting the “W” makes no difference. Nothing could be further from American values.
For months we have heard the droning mantra, “it is over, move on, no need to check anything, get over it.” But still, millions and millions of Americans want resolution and a clear path forward, regarding our election process.
If Colorado is “the gold standard”, then our political leaders should be pushing for a deep and thorough forensic audit from top to bottom. As opposed to blocking the process, Griswold could lead America to a better place by proving her claims of victory and, in the process, showing herself as a leader while putting millions of minds at ease.
Unfortunately, this is the opposite of what she says and does.
To be clear — I don’t know what was done in Colorado and I would like to believe everything about the 2020 election cycle was fair, free and above reproach. Maybe so, maybe not.
But, if there was fraudulent activity here, as many believe occurred, then don’t we owe it to Coloradans to prove the system either honorable or corrupt? Why would anyone belittle and demean the thousands of voters in Colorado who simply want their minds put at ease regarding their right to cast a ballot?
There is a simple and elegant solution. Ms. Griswold, call for a full top to bottom forensic audit utilizing a neutral and objective third party to verify all of Colorado’s procedures, processes, and checks and balances. This audit would insure Colorado had a clean election and that we are, and should be, the vanguard for the rest of the U.S.
Robert Blaha is the founder and president of Human Capital Associates — a firm specializing in leadership and change since 1993.